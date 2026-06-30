Rockets Wonderland returns for Durban July weekend

The event forms part of the annual Durban July weekend, which attracts thousands of racegoers and entertainment enthusiasts to Durban each year.

Rockets Wonderland will return for a second edition during the Durban July weekend on Sunday, 5 July.

The event will be held at Greyville Racecourse after making its debut during last year’s Durban July weekend.

This year’s edition will be held under the theme Western Gold and will feature live entertainment, fashion, dining experiences and brand activations.

Bringing together music, fashion, culture and luxury

Rockets founder and CEO Sean Barber said the success of the inaugural event influenced its return.

“Last year’s event exceeded all expectations and proved that there is a growing appetite for premium lifestyle experiences that bring together music, fashion, culture and luxury in an authentic way,” he said.

Barber said this year’s event would build on the first edition.

“With Rockets Wonderland 2026, we’re taking everything people loved about the first event and elevating it.

“From the new venue to the new immersive theme, every detail has been carefully considered to create something truly exceptional. Guests can expect a celebration unlike anything we’ve created before.”

The Hollywoodbets Durban July will take place at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday, 4 July.

Rockets Wonderland is scheduled for the following day. The event forms part of the annual Durban July weekend, which attracts thousands of racegoers and entertainment enthusiasts to Durban each year.