Chai and matcha drink stations with potjie? The wedding trends driving SA’s winter nuptials

Winter weddings in South Africa are shedding their second-choice reputation as couples embrace the season for its atmosphere, cost savings and creative possibilities.

Not every South African is convinced about winter weddings, as spring and summer are traditionally seen as the safer options. However, the colder months are proving to be strong contenders, delivering character, warmer styling tones, and notable budget advantages.

According to Corné Alberts, national marketing manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, winter weddings have been gaining momentum in recent years. “This season is ideal for couples who value genuine atmosphere, warmth, and new fun details.”

It’s also worth noting that July and August typically bring softer pricing for couples looking for venues and suppliers. This allows them to plan with greater intention and less seasonal pressure.

When planned in harmony with the season rather than against it, couples could potentially enjoy excellent value, distinctive atmosphere, and memorable creativity.



But what do winter weddings look like? Instead of the usual dress styles and dining options, guests at modern nuptial events can look forward to chai and matcha stations alongside potjie to rich colour palettes and thoughtful guest comfort.

Winter wedding trends unpacked

1. The groom finally gets his moment

Winter is giving grooms a confident style platform. The look draws from Peaky Blinders meets English countryside – think tailored waistcoats, textured fabrics, and newsboy-style caps. This aesthetic feels polished rather than costume-like and is proving especially popular at outdoor and country venues.

Waistcoats remain the hero piece, with local suppliers reporting renewed demand for custom fittings and bespoke finishes, particularly for June and July weddings.

2. Long-sleeve wedding dresses for style and comfort

Brides are embracing long-sleeve wedding dresses that offer both elegance and practicality. Lace sleeves provide balance and warmth, while detachable sleeves allow flexibility as temperatures shift throughout the day – a practical solution in areas like the KZN Midlands, where evenings cool rapidly.

This trend means no more hiding the gown under a coat or bolero; the dress itself works with the season.

3. Midweek weddings and smarter spending

Monday-to-Thursday weddings continue to deliver significant savings on venue hire and supplier costs. Many couples redirect these funds into upgraded food, décor, drinks, cakes or honeymoons.

While Saturdays remain popular for practical reasons, winter has encouraged more flexible thinking. Some couples host the white wedding ceremony midweek and cultural celebrations over the weekend, often turning the occasion into a three-day event that gives guests time to travel and “kuier” together.

4. Rich, warm winter colour palettes

Winter décor is shifting away from all-white aesthetics towards deeper, warmer tones such as rich plum, burgundy, and greens. These palettes create visual impact and align well with flowers naturally available in season.

With roses commanding premium prices out of season, proteas and fynbos offer better value and a strong connection to South Africa’s winter landscapes. Sunflowers can prove risky and expensive, whereas seasonal choices help deliver a more grounded and cohesive look.

Winter wedding colour scheme inspiration by Hannah Adams. Picture: TikTok, @hannahhhadams

Colour scheme inspiration by Hannah Adams. Picture: TikTok, @hannahhhadams

Colour scheme inspiration by Hannah Adams. Picture: TikTok, @hannahhhadams

Colour scheme inspiration by Hannah Adams. Picture: TikTok, @hannahhhadams

Colour scheme inspiration by Hannah Adams. Picture: TikTok, @hannahhhadams

Colour scheme inspiration by Hannah Adams. Picture: TikTok, @hannahhhadams

Wedding colour scheme inspiration by Hannah Adams. Picture: TikTok, @hannahhhadams



5. Warmth integrated into the décor

Guest comfort is central. Fireplaces and firepits serve as natural gathering points, while baskets of blankets add welcome texture and practicality.

Warm drink stations are increasingly part of the arrival experience, helping guests settle in comfortably.

6. Chai and matcha stations replace ice-cold cocktails

Coffee trailers have already been replacing traditional bars during cocktail hour, but chai tea and matcha stations are emerging as new firm favourites that complement winter colour palettes beautifully.

Classic Old Brown Sherry is also making a quiet comeback, served at the start of ceremonies to warm guests on chilly afternoons and provide a familiar South African touch, especially appreciated by older family members.

Two glasses of layered matcha. Picture: iStock

7. The potjie takes centre stage

Winter menus favour hearty, soulful food. Light salads give way to butternut soup with sourdough, slow-cooked curries, and potjies prepared over boma fires. The potjie has become a standout feature, encouraging guests to gather, share, and connect.

Both meat and vegetarian options pair well with red wine and warming sides, suiting the slower, more communal pace of winter celebrations.

8. Fewer weather worries with smart planning

Inland provinces such as Gauteng, the Free State, and North West often enjoy more predictable winter conditions and clear skies. Many KZN Midlands couples deliberately choose winter to avoid summer rainfall, while Western Cape couples embrace the atmosphere rain can bring, often providing umbrellas as practical keepsakes.

9. Honeymoons that match the mood

Winter weddings pair naturally with indulgent honeymoons. Couples avoid the February heat by choosing destinations with fireplaces and relaxed mornings, or they head abroad to enjoy European summer in Italy, Spain, or Greece.