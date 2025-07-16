Expert tips to beat the winter workout slump

Feeling sluggish as the cold sets in? You're not alone but with the right approach, winter doesn't have to freeze your fitness goals.

As winter tightens its grip, many South Africans find their motivation to exercise slipping along with the temperatures.

But according to fitness expert Irma Human, Head of Athletics at F45 South Africa, the key to staying active during the colder months lies in routine, structure and community.

“Winter throws our routines off balance, especially with darker mornings and shorter days. But having a set workout schedule helps anchor your day and keeps your momentum going,” Human said.

Simple ways to keep your workout motivation this winter

Structure over motivation

Human emphasises that relying on motivation alone is a common pitfall.

“Motivation is fleeting. One day you’re inspired, the next you’re under the covers. That’s why structure wins every time,” she said.

She explained that pre-programmed workouts, such as those found in functional training studios, remove the guesswork. Knowing sessions are already planned and coached makes it easier to commit, even on cold, low-energy days.

Dress smart, feel strong

Cold weather shouldn’t mean staying indoors by default. Human advises dressing in moisture-wicking, layered gear to regulate your temperature during chilly workouts.

“Having a go-to ‘power outfit’ can be a surprising motivator when energy is low,” she said.

Make fitness social

Working out with others can help maintain consistency and inject some fun into dreary winter routines.

“It’s easy to hit snooze when you’re only accountable to yourself. But committing to a group session — even once or twice a week — can give you that extra nudge,” said Human.

She added that group training settings also foster a sense of camaraderie, helping participants feel supported and more likely to continue attending.

Remember your ‘why’

Human encourages people to revisit their original goals during the winter slump.

“Whether it’s boosting your mental health, feeling stronger, or just getting out of a rut, reminding yourself of your ‘why’ can help push you through the tough days,” she said.

She suggests using post-workout reflection as fuel for the next session.

“Take a moment to think about how good you feel after moving your body — and let that remind you why it’s worth doing again tomorrow.”

