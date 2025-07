About 50 swimmers jumped into Vanryn Dam on a cold Saturday morning to take part in the WannaDo Events Polar Swim Challenge in Benoni.

The Polar Bear Swim at Vanryn Dam at Ebotse Golf and Country Estate featured distances of 1km, 500m and 250m.

Wetsuits were not allowed.

All swimmers who completed the cold challenge received a medal and hot soup after their icy escapades.

Swimmers brave the mid-winter waters of Vanryn Dam during the WannaDo Events “Polar Bear Swim”, 20 July 2025, at Ebotse Golf and Country Estate in Benoni. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

