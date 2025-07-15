Brotox is booming: Why more Mzansi men are openly getting Botox

Once whispered about behind closed doors, Botox (or Brotox) is now boldly entering the realm of men’s grooming.

The trend, dubbed “Brotox”, is seeing a surge across South Africa and globally, as more men embrace facial rejuvenation to look sharper, younger, and more confident.

Dr Maureen Allem, founder of Skin Renewal, shares expert insight on why it’s no longer taboo to tweak and tighten.

“It’s time we let go of outdated stigmas. Men deserve great skin, too,” she says

Breaking the Brotox stigma

Brotox. Picture: iStock

Gone are the days when Botox was seen as a “women-only” fix. More and more men, from boardrooms to sports fields, are saying yes to smoother foreheads and fewer crow’s feet.

In fact, according to the aesthetic clinic, male patients now make up a growing percentage of their clientele seeking anti-ageing treatments.

“There’s absolutely no shame in men wanting to take care of their skin or reverse signs of ageing,” says the doctor. “Many of our male patients tell us they feel more confident and alert in business settings after Botox and other skin treatments. It’s no longer a vanity issue, it’s about self-care and staying competitive.”

The demand is especially strong among professionals in their 30s to 50s who want to appear rested, energised, and refreshed. The most common areas of concern? Forehead lines, frown lines (glabellar), and crow’s feet.

Male celebrities leading the charge

Beauty, facial, and Botox services with aesthetic and skincare treatments. Picture: iStock

Internationally, famous faces like Simon Cowell, Gordon Ramsay, and Joe Jonas have openly admitted to using Botox. Their reasons range from boosting on-camera confidence to simply looking less tired.

Closer to home, several South African TV personalities, actors, and influencers, although not always publicly, are also opting for wrinkle-relaxing injections to maintain their screen-ready looks.

Dr Allem pointed out how today’s male patient is “not afraid of a syringe but wants a subtle and natural result that enhances rather than transforms”.

Tailored treatments for men

Before and after treatment. Skin with problems of freckles, pores, dull skin and wrinkles around the forehead before and after treatment to solve skin problems for better skin. Picture: iStock

There are various holistic, science-backed treatment plans tailored specifically for men’s skin, which is typically thicker and oilier than women’s.

The aim? To maintain a healthy, youthful look while avoiding a frozen or artificial appearance.

In older men, RF Skin Tightening can be added to address early signs of sagging or deep wrinkles.

Of course, injectables like Botox or fillers require a personalised doctor’s assessment to ensure balanced facial proportions and optimal results.

It’s more than just vanity

“Men are under increasing pressure to stay relevant, especially in high-performing industries,” says the doctor.

“Whether it’s job interviews, dating, or just maintaining self-esteem, looking good helps you feel good.”

This shift in male beauty culture is also about longevity. Preventative care, like Botox, is helping men age gracefully rather than suddenly trying to reverse the clock years down the line.

The bottom line? Brotox is here to stay, and nothing is embarrassing about wanting to look your best.