What to do this weekend: Kayla Itsines brings fitness bootcamp energy to Midrand

The fitness queen will be part of a boot camp for South African women this weekend.

If you have ever attempted a workout in your living room, only to discover that burpees are considerably harder than they look on Instagram, chances are you have come across Kayla Itsines.

The Australian fitness influencer, whose workouts have inspired millions of women around the world to get moving, is heading to South Africa for the first time to headline the Motherkind PowerHER Fit Fest 2026.

Itsines will bring her signature training style to Johannesburg this Saturday, 7 November, before taking the festival to the Cape Winelands a week later.

From backyard trainer to global fitness star

Itsines began her career as a personal trainer in Adelaide, Australia, before a simple idea changed the direction of her life. After women started asking her for the workouts she used with clients, she put together a downloadable training guide.

The result was her now-famous Bikini Body Guide, a 12-week programme that helped turn her into one of the most recognisable faces in women’s fitness. Her workouts, shared through social media, attracted a global following and eventually led to the creation of Sweat, a fitness app she co-founded in 2015.

The platform has since grown into a global community offering thousands of workouts and programmes created by women, for women.

But Itsines’ impact goes beyond the number of people following her online. She helped bring female-focused fitness into the mainstream, making structured workouts more accessible to women who might never have felt comfortable walking into a gym.

Her approach has also evolved over the years, with strength training and programmes designed for different stages of women’s lives now forming part of her offering.

More than a workout

Itsines will lead a live bootcamp alongside South African trainers. The programme also includes breathwork, a dance warm-up, a plank challenge and The Pulse Talks, where wellness conversations will take centre stage.

Rachel Kolisi is among the speakers confirmed for the Cape Town event, where she will share her personal story and join discussions about wellbeing and empowerment.

There will also be a Food and Brand Village, touch-up stations and an all-female line-up for the PowerHER After Party. In other words, attendees can expect more than a morning spent counting repetitions.

Two cities, one fitness festival

The Johannesburg event takes place at The Chosen Convention and Expo Centre in Rispark from 11am to 9pm. The Cape Town leg follows on Saturday, 14 November, at Allée Bleue Wine Estate in Franschhoek, also running from 11am to 9pm.

Both events are for adults aged 18 and older.

Tickets start at R890 for general admission, with VVIP packages priced at R3 790, including Motherkind premium collagen.

For South African women who have followed Itsines’ fitness journey from their phones, this is an opportunity to experience the trainer in person, while connecting with others who share their interest in health and wellbeing.

Tickets and further details are available at powerherfitfest.com.The Johannesburg festival takes place this Saturday, with the Cape Town event following on 14 November.

Event details

Johannesburg: Saturday, 7 November 2026, 11am to 9pm, The Chosen Convention and Expo Centre, Rispark.

Cape Town: Saturday, 14 November 2026, 11am to 9pm, Allée Bleue Wine Estate, Franschhoek.Tickets: From R890 to R3 790.

Visit powerherfitfest.com for tickets and more information.