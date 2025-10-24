‘Not a charity’: Gospel star Xoli Mncwango champions hope and cancer awareness with new foundation [VIDEO]

The Xoli Mncwango Foundation will provide education and mentorship



Gospel singer Xoli Mncwango has launched the Xoli Mncwango Foundation, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The initiative aims to empower disadvantaged people and inspire them to dream beyond their circumstances.

The launch was marked with a breast cancer awareness brunch on Thursday, 23 October, at Universal Music Studios in Rosebank.

Speaking at the event, Mncwango opened up about the personal experiences that inspired the foundation.

“A few years ago, I lost my grandmother, who was a pillar in my life. Her passing left a mark on my soul,” she said.

“Just recently, a close friend has been battling cancer, and watching her fight with faith and courage reminded me that purpose can never be postponed. When life hurts, purpose must respond.”

The Ngilawule hitmaker said the initiative was driven by a desire to support communities and create meaningful change.

“This is not a charity, but a purpose in motion,” she said.

“It is a platform to empower every individual who dares to dream beyond their circumstances. It is a tool to restore dignity through faith and opportunity.”

Cancer survivors

The event featured talks from medical professionals, including Dr Nthabiseng Makgana, CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, who provided advice on prevention, early detection and treatment options.

Breast cancer survivors, including social media influencer Bafedile Sakuneka, known as Bafi Your Breast Cancer Slayer, also shared moving stories.

Opening up about her journey, Bafi said it had challenged her in many ways.

“It’s learning to live in a body that you’re not used to,” she said.

“It impacts you emotionally, physically, and financially. But the positive side is that I got to see myself differently and to inspire others. Breast cancer is a journey where you discover your strength and resilience.”

Bafi added that she wants people to know that being diagnosed with cancer does not mean the end of your life.

“Cancer is not a death sentence,” she said. “After chemo and radiation, ringing the bell feels like graduation day because that’s when you realise, ‘I beat it.’

“But the journey doesn’t end there. Frequent check-ups and monitoring become part of life.”

The Xoli Mncwango Foundation plans to expand its work through outreach programmes, education initiatives and advocacy projects, aiming to provide lasting support and opportunities for personal growth.

Mncwango said the foundation will provide a platform for education, mentorship and community impact.

“Every place that God places you, every challenge, learn something, impact, and evolve,” she said.

“We are the help we are praying for. We are the change our communities are waiting for.”

