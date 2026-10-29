Meet the top 12 Miss South Africa 2026 finalists [Pics]

The 2026 Miss SA will be crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

Miss South Africa has announced the top 12 finalists who will compete for the 2026 title at the finale on Saturday, 14 November.

The event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre under the theme Imbokodo and will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) from 7.30pm.

While one contestant will be crowned Miss South Africa 2026, all 12 finalists will serve as ambassadors for Empower Youth Africa (EYA), the impact platform at the centre of the organisation.

The organisation said the finalists will contribute to programmes and partnerships through EYA aimed at expanding opportunities for young people across South Africa.

The platform focuses on five areas: technology and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and enterprise development, education and future skills, health and wellness, and civic leadership and Pan-African collaboration.

Meet the Miss South Africa 2026 Top 12 finalists

Alia Khan Koumantarakis

The 21-year-old Durban-born model also is a filmmaker, director, producer, published author and creative entrepreneur. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Motion Picture from AFDA Cape Town and founded Stalia Productions.

Her advocacy focuses on literacy, education and creative empowerment, drawing on her experience of overcoming dyslexia.

Amogelang Bunu

Amogelang, 27, is a speech therapist and audiologist from Mabopane, Gauteng. She runs Bunu Speech Therapy and Audiology and works as a part-time clinical educator at the University of the Witwatersrand.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and a master’s degree in Audiology from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

Her advocacy promotes children’s development, hearing screenings and access to safe play spaces.

Bonolo Marang Motau

Johannesburg-born Bonolo, 25, works in commercial strategy in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

A three-time graduate of Wits, she holds a Bachelor of Commerce, BCom Honours and Master of Commerce. She is pursuing a doctorate in business administration and wants to improve access to education and digital resources for young people in underserved communities.

Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo

Cwenga, 27, is a social entrepreneur, digital storyteller and co-founder and managing director of Talitha Together. She holds qualifications in theatre and performing arts, film and television, as well as a master’s degree in digital curation from the University of Cape Town.

Her advocacy centres on preventing adolescent pregnancy and helping young parents access education and skills development.

Katlego Malebye

A candidate architect from Pretoria, Katlego, 31, holds qualifications in architecture, including a master’s degree.

She is completing the practical training required for professional registration with the South African Council for the Architectural Profession.

Through her Build for Change initiative, she advocates for affordable housing, youth employment and greater opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Lesego Khumo Nyathela

Lesego, 30, is a model, entrepreneur and healthcare advocate from Springs, Gauteng. She graduated cum laude in Business Management from Boston City Campus.

Drawing on her family’s experience with chronic illness, she promotes healthcare awareness, early diagnosis and organ donation. She also volunteers with Act Africa on initiatives addressing gender-based violence.

Makhosazana Azana Masango

Makhosazana, 25, is a musician, model and philanthropist from Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal. She is studying towards an LLB through the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Her advocacy focuses on improving educational resources in underserved communities. She also runs a school choir programme and mentors aspiring young artists.

Ndiwanga Muravha

At 22, Ndiwanga is pursuing a Master of Science in Agriculture at Unisa. The Mbombela, Mpumalanga, resident also works in project management at Charged Up Entrepreneurship Africa Network and founded Crimson Creative, which focuses on digital skills and mentorship for young people.

Her advocacy aims to address youth unemployment and expand access to education and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Palesa van Rooyen

Palesa, 27, is a medical doctor from Hobhouse in the Free State. She graduated from Stellenbosch University with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree and hopes to specialise in paediatrics.

Her advocacy focuses on child safety, nutrition and early childhood development. She has supported initiatives including the Impilo Project, Marotholi Outreach and Hlokomela Bana.

Simoné Nonhlanhla Tshituka

A senior actuarial associate from Johannesburg, Simoné, 26, holds a BSc Honours in Actuarial Science from Wits. She is pursuing professional qualification through the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

Her advocacy aims to improve mathematics education in underserved communities and increase access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers, particularly for young women.

Tiyani Makamu

Tiyani, 27, is a communications professional and entrepreneur from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng. A graduate of Pearson Institute of Higher Education, she works as a Group Digital Lead and Client Success Executive.

She also founded Hubsela, a platform supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, and serves on the board of the Mfudumalo Foundation. Her community work includes contributing to the establishment of a library in Ivory Park.

Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg

At 20, Zoalize is the youngest finalist. The entrepreneur, author and youth advocate from Gauteng is pursuing a Bachelor of Laws degree through the University of London.

She co-founded Emberman Official, a fashion company that produces bespoke garments using locally and ethically sourced manufacturing.

She also founded Never Too Young To Advocate, an initiative promoting education, youth development and leadership.