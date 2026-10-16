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Miss SA 2026: Kuhle Adams and Kat Sinivasan announced as red carpet hosts

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

16 October 2026

11:10 am

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The event will take place on Saturday, 14 November, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Kat Sinivasan and Kuhle Adams

Kat Sinivasan and Kuhle Adams. Pictures: Instagram

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Entertainment personalities Kuhle Adams and Kat Sinivasan have been announced as the hosts for the red carpet at the Miss South Africa 2026 finale.

The event will take place on Saturday, 14 November, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The red carpet will open at 4pm, while the doors to the finale arena will open at 7pm. Admission is restricted to guests aged 18 and older.

Miss SA 2026 finale performances

The entertainment for the night will feature performances by the Ndlovu Youth Choir and JAZZWRLD, formerly known as Jazzworx, featuring Thukuthela.

The performances will accompany the 12 finalists as they compete for the Miss South Africa 2026 title.

This year’s production will follow the theme ‘From Imbokodo to Diamond’.

The organisation said the theme celebrates the strength, resilience and leadership of South African women. It draws on the symbolism of Imbokodo as a representation of women’s strength, service and contribution to society, alongside the brilliance of a diamond.

The production will combine African heritage, contemporary fashion, music, stage design and storytelling.

The finale will also highlight the pageant’s focus on leadership and social transformation. Through Empower Youth Africa (EYA), the platform aims to empower young people and create pathways to opportunity.

The organisation said further announcements, including headline artists, main-show hosts and the official judging panel, would be made in the coming weeks.

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