Gert Johan Coetzee opens 2026 South African Fashion Week with dazzling theatre fashion spectacle

The 2026 fashion season has begun, opening with drama and spectacle.

When Gert-Johan Coetzee enters a new season, he doesn’t just present clothes, he creates a moment.

On Wednesday night at the Cirk at Cresta Shopping Centre, that moment unfolded with Behind the Crimson Door, a production-meets-fashion showcase that was part theatrical and part sartorial.

From the very first scene, it was clear this was not a traditional runway show.

It was immersive.

A cabaret-style production, layered with storytelling, movement and costume, with every detail attended to intently.

The acting cast, fully dressed in custom pieces designed by Coetzee himself, blurred the line between fashion and performance. Each look felt like a character, each character a living extension of the designer’s imagination.

And then, seamlessly, the runway took over.

In between scenes, models emerged like visions from another world, draped in a palette inspired by eastern sunsets.

Think sheer, fluid gowns that moved like air, fiery reds that commanded attention and gradients that mirrored the soft fade of a desert sky at dusk. It was romantic, bold and deeply expressive.

There’s a signature to Coetzee’s work that South Africans have come to love. The shimmer. The embellishment. The unapologetic glamour.

And yes, it was all there. Sequins caught the light with every step, tassels added rhythm to the movement, and intricate detailing reminded us why his designs continue to dominate red carpets and high-fashion conversations alike.

But what made this showcase particularly striking was its balance.

Picture: Supplied

The production element brought a new layer of versatility. It wasn’t just about how the garments looked, but how they lived.

The cabaret influence added a sense of playfulness and drama, proving that fashion doesn’t have to sit still to be appreciated. It can sing, dance and tell stories too.

It also spoke of Coetzee’s evolution.

Here is a designer who understands spectacle, but also understands structure.

Who knows how to captivate an audience without losing sight of craftsmanship. That balance is what elevated the night from a fashion show to a full-scale experience.

And for once, everything was visible.

Gert-Johan Coetzee. Picture: Supplied

From my past experiences at shows, there’s often a moment of frustration. A detail was missed. A shoe unseen. But this time, every look was fully realised. Head to toe. The silhouettes, the styling, the footwear, all working together in harmony. It made the collection feel complete, intentional and editorially satisfying.

There’s something powerful about being the first to open a season. It sets the tone. It establishes the mood. And with Behind the Crimson Door, Coetzee didn’t just open the 2026 fashion calendar; he defined it.

It was bold. It was theatrical. It was distinctly South African.

And if this is how the season begins, we’re in for something truly unforgettable.