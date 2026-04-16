Inside Gert-Johan Coetzee’s dazzling fashion spectacle set to steal SA Fashion Week

Coetzee will turn the runway into a dramatic theatre with unforgettable couture and aerial performance magic.

South African fashion is preparing for one of its most dramatic moments yet as Gert-Johan Coetzee gets ready to unveil his Spring Summer 2027 collection in a way few local audiences have ever seen before.

The celebrated designer is stepping beyond the traditional runway with Behind the Crimson Door. It is a theatrical fashion production created in collaboration with performance company The CIRK for South African Fashion Week, taking place from 23 to 25 April.

Known for dressing some of the country’s biggest stars, Coetzee is transforming his latest collection into a full-scale visual experience. Here, couture meets aerial performance, live storytelling and movement.

Behind the Crimson Door

Rather than simply presenting garments on a catwalk, Behind the Crimson Door tells the story of Charlotte.

She is a young farm girl who leaves her rural home in search of a bigger life in the city.

Picture: Supplied

What begins as a dream soon becomes a journey through fear, temptation, and self-discovery. Along the way, Charlotte learns that the obstacles she feared most were often the ones created in her own mind.

For Coetzee, the story carries a deeply personal connection.

The designer also grew up on a farm in Koster in the North West before building a name for himself. Eventually, his creations would appear on international red carpets and celebrity bodies around the world.

“When you come from a small town, the world can feel incredibly big,” Coetzee said.

“Sometimes the dream itself becomes the scariest part. But I have learned that fear is often just the beginning of something extraordinary.”

That message is woven directly into the collection. Throughout the production, symbolic doors represent the life-changing moments where people must make a choice. They must decide between staying where they are or stepping into something unknown.

Picture: Supplied

Garments and production

The garments themselves are expected to mirror that transformation.

Beginning with understated silhouettes, the collection gradually unfolds into bold couture statements. These pieces are designed to move with dancers and aerial performers suspended above the stage. As a result, it promises a seamless blend of fashion and live art.

The production is directed by Joanna Pawelczyk, co-owner of The CIRK, and features eight aerial performers. It also features singer Danica Bezuidenhout.

“We’re very excited to bring Gert’s costumes to life through storytelling and aerial acts,” Pawelczyk said.

With only 220 tickets available per show, anticipation is already building. It is expected to become one of the most talked-about moments of the fashion calendar.

For Coetzee, this is more than a runway show. Moreover, it is a reminder that sometimes the boldest fashion statements are the ones that tell a story long after the lights go down.