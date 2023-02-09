How the romantic comedies of the 2000s are influencing fashion

ETX Daily Up

You may have thought that the Y2K craze had subsided, but the 2000s could still be high on the fashion agenda in 2023. And it is, more precisely, the stars of the romantic comedies of the noughties who are now proving a source of inspiration, especially among younger generations, giving rise to the ‘Rom-Com Core’ trend.

Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Katherine Heigl, Marion Cotillard and Cameron Diaz reign as queens of the fashion world in these early months of 2023. But although their outfits — the real ones — are always being watched and analyzed, it’s not their everyday attire that’s of interest here.

Now, the focus is on the clothes they wore in some of the romantic comedies that helped make them famous, if they weren’t already, in the 2000s. This is being dubbed the ‘Rom-Com Core’ trend, and it’s causing a stir on social networks.

It essentially entails dressing up like the characters of the greatest romantic comedies of the beginning of the third millennium. As such, nostalgia is evidently still riding high when it comes to influencing wardrobes worldwide.

Baby doll dresses, cargo pants and low-waist cuts

History has already shown that, time and again, gloomier times often lead people into a quest for escape, nostalgia and well-being. And this can translate into the need to turn to a more optimistic time, or at least one considered as such. So seems to be the case with the ‘Rom-Com Core’ trend, combining comedy and romanticism to give rise to poetic life aspirations.

As a result, it’s no longer a question of dressing like your grandmother, historical characters, or Barbie, as with the key trends of 2022, but like the heroines of your childhood — or, rather — like the childhood heroines of Millennials and Generation Z. Because they are the ones who are driving this trend, potentially fueling its rise to the rank of a 2023 must-have.

On TikTok — the favorite social network of both generations — the #romcom hashtag already has more than 2.3 billion views, while the trend directly related to fashion continues to rise.

In its annual predictions, unveiled in December, Pinterest already mentioned the emergence of this phenomenon under the name “Fashion Actually,” with a rise in searches for a host of associated inspirations: the 2000s girl (+235%), the cool girl aesthetic (+140%), the pink miniskirt (+145%), the rhinestone dress (+90%), and a whole host of pieces inspired by these romantic comedies, from strappy dresses to cargo pants to bustier tops and low-rise pants.

“13 Going On 30”

In the realm of this fashion trend, “13 Going On 30” with Jennifer Garner, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” with Kate Hudson, “Mean Girls” with Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams (among others), or “Maid in Manhattan” with Jennifer Lopez stand out as some of the most popular romantic comedies of the 2000s.

So, don’t hesitate to watch them — or rewatch them — again and again to hone in on the looks that will be all the rage in the coming weeks and months.

This is taking the form of a veritable fashion parade on TikTok, with users showing off pieces spotted in their favorite romantic comedies. Miniskirts, glitter, low-cut pants, denim dresses, and other relics of this decade are going down a storm with TikTokers.

In fact, ‘Rom-Com Core’ is well on its way to becoming the new Barbiecore, proving that we are far from being done with the fashion of the 2000s.

