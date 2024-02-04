IN PICS: Why Malema’s partner Mantoa is one of the best-dressed wives in SA politics

Julius Malema's wife Mantoa carries the style and elegance of many first ladies and seems to get it right in the fashion stakes all the time.

This week Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema wished his wife Mantoa Malema happy birthday with the sweetest birthday message online.

Not one to shy away from public displays of affection for his stunning wife, Malema declared: “It’s a big day today! The love of my life, my gorgeous and brilliant wife is celebrating her birthday! I’m beyond excited to wish her all the best in life.”

He also mentioned how delighted his sons are, saying they are leaping up and down with joy because they are celebrating the most caring and loving mother in the world.

Birthday message to Mantwa from her husband Julius Malema. Image Instagram.

He added: “Madimo LeModimo ba go dire ke go loka, ba go late, babe ba go tshireletse go re memoya e mebe, y abo pelp mpe, y abo Satane e se ka gofihlela. I love you Mma go Masimane.” (“The Gods are protecting us so that we can live a good life. I love you Mma go Masimane.”)

Mantoa and Julius Malema. Image: X

Malema has been always vocal about his love for his wife, while also writing beautiful messages for special occasions like Mother’s Day.

The couple, who were married on 27 December 2014 and share three children, are often seen together when Malema attends public engagements.

The EFF CIC (Commander in Chief) keeps his personal life private, but his love for his wife is very public with his romantic declarations. Could we say political couple goals?

Polokwane-raised Mantoa Malema is an accountant by profession and respected in her field.

She’s also a businesswoman and some of her other contributions to the professional sphere include:

serving as director of SGL Engineering Projects, an engineering and construction company,

being a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants,

co-founding a nonprofit that empowers and uplifts South African youth, called the Mabongo-Dinku Foundation.

The Malemas met in their youth and their relationship blossomed into a very strong marriage.

As the first lady of the EFF, Mantoa, who keeps her personal life private, helps her husband in his role and can often be seen supporting Julius in the political arena, while also being one of the best-dressed political wives.

Mantoa offers many chic looks to pull from and add to your closet.

We take a look at her top three ‘stealable’ fashion looks.

His Excellency President Julius Malema accompanied by The First Lady of the Republic of South Africa, Ms Mantwa Matlala.



In a few short months, that ^ is strictly how these two individuals will be addressed.



Bookmark this. 🔖 pic.twitter.com/RoeWRQw1ej — Cameron Peters (@CameronPetersSA) December 23, 2023

Stop the show

Biography Mantwa Matlala (born 30 January 1988) is a renowned South African accountant. She has garnered attention as the spouse of Julius…



Read More: Meet Mantwa Matlala? Julius Malema’s wife Bio: Age, Ex-boyfriends, Net… https://t.co/QJ2txovCZK Ari Kytsya via #TheCityCeleb pic.twitter.com/EU5derhWvk — Kaptain Kush (@iKaptainKush) January 11, 2024

In a breathtaking black embellished floor-length dress, with a mermaid hemline with a matching satin belt.

Mantoa wears a beautifully braided natural hairstyle and keeps make-up at a minimum while accessorising with her wedding ring.

Her husband Julius stands next to her in a matching tux. A great deal about this style speaks to glamour and coordination.

Tip: Mantoa’s dresses are bespoke and made to fit well on her figure and her style. Steal the look by getting a designer to work on the correct proportions for your body.

Citrus surprise

Mantoa and Juluis Malema. Image: Instagram

In a shorter-length dress, Mantoa shows off her toned ‘body goals’ legs and wears a burnt orange shaded dress with an asymmetric sweetheart neckline and one longer sleeve.

The garment is edgy yet classy, perhaps reflecting her fashion persona. She wears fashionable stilettos with bow and ankle accents, and her hair is arranged in a sleek ponytail.

The long ponytail, a hair trend in 2024, can be worn with any clothing and always provides a sense of refinement without being overly formal.

Tip: Take a leaf out of her fashion book by wearing designer fashion pieces tailored for events like gala dinners and weddings. Never try too hard, go with the natural curvature of your body shape and everything will look well-tailored.

The blue violet

Mantoa, Julius Malema and son. Image: Instagram

Mantoa stands regally between her husband and son in a blue and white gown that features a stunning bow as the centerpiece.

The dress is decorated with blue paisley accents, and she wears her hair in a perfectly tied back high bun with delicate earrings to match her clean accessories and hairstyle.

Her son and his father Julius stand next to her in varying shades of blue suits.

As is typically said in the fashion world, less is more, and the trick to making a dress stand out is to keep extra embellishments to a minimum. She nails this.

Tip: Mantoa keeps accessories clean with most of her garments, smaller accessories allow for a cleaner and complete look while maintaining elegance. Steal the style with smaller rings, thinly strapped heels, and pearl earrings.