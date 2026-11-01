WATCH: ‘This will not be the last you see of me’ – Qhawekazi Mazaleni moves out of Miss SA apartment

The beauty queen said she is prepared for her next chapter.

Reigning Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni gave her followers a sneak peek as she moved out of the Miss South Africa apartment.

Mazaleni moved into the luxurious penthouse last year after winning the Miss South Africa 2025 title. Her prizes also included R1 million in cash and the use of a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé during her reign, among other benefits.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni on moving out of Miss SA apartment

In a video shared on Instagram, the beauty queen showed herself packing and preparing to move into her new home.

“Today marks one year since being crowned as Miss South Africa. Oh my God. And now it is time to move on to my next chapter, but that means moving out of my dream Miss South Africa apartment,” she said.

Mazaleni said she was not sad about leaving the apartment, adding that her reign had been the most beautiful year of her life.

“Somebody said they wanted me, or they expected me to be more sad, but I can’t be. It’s been the most beautiful year of my life. This part of the mission is complete,” she said.

She reflected on how the experience had changed her life and encouraged her followers to believe in their own potential.

“My life did change this year, and I really think it’s because I choose every single day to believe that it is possible. And I hope that you have seen that it’s possible for you, too,” she said.

Mazaleni added she will be continuing with her work with children beyond her reign.

“My life will remain rooted in the children I have served and will continue to serve. I can’t wait to see what other talents of mine I tap into. But this will not be the last you see of me. Keep that in mind,” she said.

The 2026 Miss SA will be crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026.