Miss SA Top 10 finalist Bridgette Jones denies bullying allegations

Miss South Africa Organisation also issued a statement in response to the matter.

Miss South Africa 2025 Top 10 finalist Bridgette Jones has denied allegations of bullying, following claims made by a Cape Town-based beauty pageant founder.

Kayla Jenecker, founder of the Miss Mitchells Plain pageant, accused Jones of bullying her in the workplace and making remarks about her weight, among other things.

“And currently, there is a case pending; it was taken to the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration]. I have reported this matter. So I am not doing this because she made it to the Top 10,” said Jenecker in a video shared on social media.

Bridgette Jones responds to bullying accusations

Jones has since released a statement saying the allegations are “completely untrue”.

She said she had no involvement in the referenced legal matter and that she had contacted her former employer to obtain documentation confirming her non-involvement.

“This situation has been deeply distressing, as it unfairly affects my name and reputation. I remain committed to conducting myself with integrity and respect, both personally and professionally,” she said.

The Miss South Africa Organisation confirmed it was aware of the social media allegations.

“All our participants are expected to uphold the Miss South Africa code of conduct, which outlines our commitment to respect, integrity, and accountability throughout the competition. Miss SA does not condone any behaviour that is not aligned with these values,” the organisation said.

The Organisation added that complaints are taken seriously and handled through established protocols and formal processes.

“We remain committed to fostering respectful and inclusive spaces for all participants throughout the competition,” the statement concluded.

