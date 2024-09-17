‘Her presence will be a powerful testament’ – Oudtshoorn mayor on Miss SA Mia Le Roux’s homecoming

Mia Le Roux’s homecoming is set for Friday, 20 September

Oudtshoorn is set to welcome back the reigning Miss SA, Mia Le Roux, for her first visit to her hometown since her crowning in Tshwane, on 10 August.

The much-anticipated homecoming, scheduled for Friday, 20 September, will be marked by a street parade and other celebratory events.

Le Roux expressed her excitement ahead of the event, stating that she looks forward to celebrating her win in her hometown.

She added: “This victory is just as much theirs as it is mine. I hope this will inspire my hometown to always continue in the spirit of giving and taking care of one another.”

‘Her presence will be a powerful testament’

Oudtshoorn Municipality Executive Mayor, Councillor Johan Allers, said Le Roux’s visit will strengthen the bond between her and Oudtshoorn.

“The Oudtshoorn Municipality and the residents of the Greater Oudtshoorn area appreciate Miss South Africa visiting her hometown. Her presence will be a powerful testament to our community’s pride and a source of inspiration for our local youth. This visit will not only strengthen the bond between her and the town, but also highlight our achievements on a broader stage.

“I am immensely proud of Mia’s achievement – she has truly empowered and inspired the differently-abled community all over the world. Her voice for inclusivity and challenging societal barriers is truly admirable. We support her in all her endeavours. We, the community of Oudtshoorn, salute you, Mia.”

Le Roux’s mother, Liesel, also expressed her joy for the upcoming reunion.

“My husband Schalk and I – as well as our son Schalk, who also lives in Oudtshoorn – are excited and grateful that we will be able to see Mia this weekend. We really miss her, as Johannesburg is such a long way away!

“I know the Oudtshoornites (residents of Oudtshoorn) have been looking forward to Mia visiting the town since her coronation. We are grateful that the Miss South Africa organisation is sending her back to her people and the beautiful Little Karoo for the weekend. There is great excitement!”

Mia le Roux’s homecoming

The homecoming celebrations will begin with Le Roux’s arrival in Oudtshoorn on Friday, 20 September, followed by a parade through the town at 11:00.

The procession will travel along Langenhoven Road, Voortrekker Road, and several other key streets, ending at the historic Queen’s Hotel.

In the afternoon, Le Roux will meet with local high school representatives for tea at the Queen’s Hotel, followed by a walk to the CP Nel Museum for a brief meet-and-greet session.

The day will conclude with a special dinner at the Cango Caves, featuring performances by the Infantry School choir and Le Roux’s former school choir, Ad Astra, from Oudtshoorn High School.