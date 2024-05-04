Sexy at 60: Meet Alejandra Rodríguez, the oldest Miss Universe contestant… [PICS]

Breaking barriers: Miss Universe Buenos Aires, Alejandra Rodríguez, says she is 'thrilled' to represent a 'new paradigm in beauty pageants'.

The 60-year-old Argentinian lawyer Alejandra Rodriguez is turning heads and blowing minds after being crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires in April. Photos: Instagram/ @missuniversoar and @alejandramarisa.rodriguez

Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez, a 60-year-old lawyer from a small town in Buenos Aires, recently rewrote the history books as the oldest Miss Universe contestant after being crowned Miss Buenos Aires.

The former journalist got the opportunity to wow judges with her smouldering confidence after the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) removed the upper age limit for contestants in the prestigious beauty pageant in 2023.

Miss Universe 2024: Age no longer a factor

In its inception in 1952, Miss Universe contestants’ ages were required to fall strictly in the range of 18 to 28 and be single with no children.

R’Bonney Gabriel is currently the oldest contestant to claim the Miss Universe title, winning the competition at 28 years old in 2022.

R’Bonney Gabriel attends the ‘A Gentleman In Moscow’ New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on 12 March 2024. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP

Alejandra Rodríguez: Who is Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024?

According to a New York Post report, the 60-year-old South American beauty chose journalism as her profession when she was fresh out of high school.

She later venture into studying law to become a legal advisor for a hospital.

Alejandra Rodriguez shows off her age-defying good looks. Photo: Instagram/ @alejandramarisa.rodriguez

Following her crowning as Miss Buenos Aires on 24 April, an elated Rodríguez said her win heralds a new era in beauty pageants where women are “not only physical beauty but another set of values”.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants,” she told Argentinian television network El Trece after being crowned.

“We are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty, but another set of values.”

Photo: Instagram/ @missuniversoar

Rodríguez added that she is “thrilled” to be representing this “new paradigm in beauty pageants”.

“I am the first of this generation to start with this. I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation.”

A radiant Alejandra Rodríguez after she was crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires in April 2024. Photo: Instagram/ @missuniversoar

The beauty queen said she is now preparing to represent Buenos Aires in the national selection for Miss Universe Argentina in May 2024.

Sexy at 60: What is the secret to Alejandra Rodríguez’s ageless beauty?

The stunning Rodríquez credits her healthy lifestyle and “a little genetics” for her ageless appearance.

“The basic thing is to have a healthy life, eat well, do physical activity,” the 60-year-old stunner told El Trece.

Turning heads on the beach at 60… Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024, Alejandra Rodríguez. Photo: Instagram/ @alejandramarisa.rodriguez

Normal care, nothing too extraordinary and a little genetics.

She also credited intermittent fasting, organic foods…and “good creams”.

“What I try to do is intermittent fasting, I think that helps a lot. Then I try to eat organic foods, a lot of fruit, a lot of vegetables, and use good creams.”

