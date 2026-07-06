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Mrs South Africa 2026 Top 30 finalists revealed

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

6 July 2026

03:42 pm

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The Top 30 finalists were unveiled during the Semi-Final Showcase held at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace.

Mrs South Africa 2026 Top 30 finalists

Mrs South Africa 2026 Top 30 finalists. Picture: Supplied

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Mrs South Africa has announced its Top 30 finalists for the 2026 competition following the Semi-Final Showcase held at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on Friday.

The finalists were selected after a week of activities that included empowerment workshops, swimwear judging, interviews and rehearsals.

Contestants were assessed on leadership, purpose, community impact, communication skills, personal growth and their potential to serve as ambassadors for the programme.

Leadership and empowerment

Mrs South Africa chief executive officer Joani Jacobs said the programme aims to develop women as leaders.

“Every entrant arrives with a story worth telling. Our job is to amplify those stories and share their messages of courage, hope, and purpose, while equipping them to become leaders in their own spheres, to bring about change and inspire others,” she said.

Jacobs said the 2026 semi-finalists showed significant personal growth during the programme.

“This year’s batch of 30 was simply astonishing. We’ve seen them go from women already beaming with confidence but unsure how best to direct their strengths, into powerful leaders who can command a room and bring about change through sheer force of will,” she said.

The Semi-Final Showcase featured broadcaster and former Mrs South Africa Nicole Capper and Heart FM presenter Olwethu Nodada as masters of ceremonies.

Musicians Lloyd Cele and former Mrs South Africa Erin-Jane Miller also performed during the event.

The Top 30 finalists will continue their journey ahead of the Mrs South Africa 2026 finale.

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