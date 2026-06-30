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Meet the 3 women judging Miss South Africa 2026’s semi-finalists

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By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

4 minute read

30 June 2026

04:42 pm

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A global advocate, tech health entrepreneur and gender equality strategist are tasked with selecting Miss South Africa 2026's Top 19.

Meet the Three Women Judging Miss South Africa 2026's Semifinalists

(L-R) Colleen Larsen, Shudufhadzo Musida and Dr Aisha R. Pandor. This year’s Miss SA finalist judging panel featured expertise from international diplomacy, entrepreneurship, business leadership, technology, healthcare, innovation and transformation. Picture: Supplied, Miss South Africa Organisation

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The Miss South Africa Organisation has unveiled the three-woman panel that judged this year’s semi-finalist interviews. The panel, drawing on backgrounds in global diplomacy, technology entrepreneurship and gender equality advocacy, will select the Top 19 finalists who will advance in the competition.

The panel featured Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 and current United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Global Champion for Women and Girls; Dr Aisha Pandor, co-founder and CEO of AI-driven health platform Pandora Health; and Colleen Larsen, founder and CEO of Business Engage, an advocate for inclusive leadership and gender mainstreaming in the corporate world.

The trio assessed candidates during interviews held on Saturday, 27 June 2026, evaluating contestants beyond traditional beauty pageant criteria. According to the organisation, the judges scored the finalists on leadership potential, strategic thinking, social impact, authenticity, resilience and their ability to inspire and mobilise communities.

Shudufhadzo Musida

Meet the Three Women Judging Miss South Africa 2026's Semifinalists
Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss SA 2020. Picture: Supplied, Miss South Africa Organisation

Musida brings diplomatic experience to the panel, having engaged with heads of state and foreign ministers across more than 20 countries in her UN advocacy role. She holds degrees in philosophy, politics and economics, and international relations, as well as a STEM-designated Master of Public Administration from Columbia University. She also runs her own advisory firm called Masana Group.

Dr Aisha R. Pandor

Meet the Three Women Judging Miss South Africa 2026's Semifinalists
Dr Aisha R. Pandor. Picture: Supplied, Miss South Africa Organisation

Pandor has been recognised by the World Economic Forum and Forbes Africa for her work building technology-driven health solutions focused on personalised wellness and longevity. She holds a PhD in human genetics from the University of Cape Town.

Colleen Larsen

Meet the Three Women Judging Miss South Africa 2026's Semifinalists
Colleen Larsen, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Business Engage. Picture: Supplied, Miss South Africa Organisation

Larsen has spent more than two decades partnering with more than 115 organisations, including UN Women, the International Finance Corporation and the International Labour Organisation, positioning gender mainstreaming as a business strategy rather than a compliance exercise.

Leadership, empowerment, education

The selection forms part of Miss SA’s broader transformation into what the organisation describes as a leadership pipeline, anchored by its Empower Youth Africa (EYA) framework. Finalists and titleholders are expected to drive measurable social impact initiatives across five pillars: youth unemployment, education, entrepreneurship and skills development, health and wellness, and civic engagement.

Miss South Africa 2026's Semifinalists
Top 24 semifinalists – Group 2. Picture: Supplied, Miss South Africa Organisation

The Top 19 finalists are expected to be announced soon, with the public still able to vote for their favourite contestants via the Miss South Africa App.

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beauty pageant Miss South Africa (Miss SA)

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