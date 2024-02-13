Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

13 Feb 2024

06:38 pm

‘Bittersweet’ – Konka Soweto announces permanent closure

It's the end of the road for Konka Soweto.

Konka Soweto

Konka Soweto to permanently close in May. Picture: X/Twitter

Konka Soweto has released a statement announcing permanent closure. This comes a few months after the club was closed for renovations.

In June last year, Konka announced temporary closure, saying: “This allows us to always maintain the best premium day club experience for you, our amazing customers.”

The establishment will host the last party in May. However, the club also stated that the closure would mark the beginning of a new chapter.

“Dear patrons, as we stand on the verge of a new chapter, reflecting on a great era and the journey that followed, Konka Soweto, our haven of memories and shared experiences, has grown beyond our wildest dreams and it’s all thanks to you. With bittersweet sentiments, we announce our farewell to Soweto.

“Join us for ‘The Season Finale’ at Konka Soweto from the 18th of February until May 2024. This isn’t goodbye; rather, it marks the beginning of something special,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: 3 500 jobs on the line: Closure of Arcelor-Mittal steel operations a devastating blow to Newcastle

Future plans

The establishment said it will continue to focus on crafting experiential lifestyle and outdoor events.

“Our journey starts with Thaba Echo in March, Durban for July, The Abu Dhabi F1 weekend, Macufe weekend, NYE in Dubai, Cape Town in January, and the biggest lifestyle festival in Africa.”

Social media reactions

Patrons have reacted on social media following the closure announcement.

“Hmmmm… not sure about this, the allure of Konka is it being a luxury nightclub based in Soweto. It moving to where probably is to the north will make it any other club in the north of JHB… bad move,” one comment read on X.

Another one read: “Why the need to close Soweto? I don’t get it. I will go for the last time. New locations never really work.”

NOW READ: Angela Makholwa thrilled to have her ‘Red Ink’ on screens

Read more on these topics

Soweto

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News 11-year-old boy dies after drowning at stagnant Ekurhuleni housing site
Courts ANC loses cadre deployment case in the Constitutional Court
Local News Concern over rising number of pregnant children in SA
News SABC execs suspended for hiding multi-million rand profit share with contractor- report
Load Shedding What relief? Here’s why you are still getting four-hour blocks of load shedding in Joburg

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe