‘Bittersweet’ – Konka Soweto announces permanent closure

It's the end of the road for Konka Soweto.

Konka Soweto has released a statement announcing permanent closure. This comes a few months after the club was closed for renovations.

In June last year, Konka announced temporary closure, saying: “This allows us to always maintain the best premium day club experience for you, our amazing customers.”

The establishment will host the last party in May. However, the club also stated that the closure would mark the beginning of a new chapter.

“Dear patrons, as we stand on the verge of a new chapter, reflecting on a great era and the journey that followed, Konka Soweto, our haven of memories and shared experiences, has grown beyond our wildest dreams and it’s all thanks to you. With bittersweet sentiments, we announce our farewell to Soweto.

“Join us for ‘The Season Finale’ at Konka Soweto from the 18th of February until May 2024. This isn’t goodbye; rather, it marks the beginning of something special,” the statement read.

Future plans

The establishment said it will continue to focus on crafting experiential lifestyle and outdoor events.

“Our journey starts with Thaba Echo in March, Durban for July, The Abu Dhabi F1 weekend, Macufe weekend, NYE in Dubai, Cape Town in January, and the biggest lifestyle festival in Africa.”

Social media reactions

Patrons have reacted on social media following the closure announcement.

“Hmmmm… not sure about this, the allure of Konka is it being a luxury nightclub based in Soweto. It moving to where probably is to the north will make it any other club in the north of JHB… bad move,” one comment read on X.

Another one read: “Why the need to close Soweto? I don’t get it. I will go for the last time. New locations never really work.”

Now heading to the Burbs..

I'm sure you have received complaints about the location from your exclusive clients, citing that Soweto is far and are tired of driving a distance while drunk

