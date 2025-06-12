‘Physio and recovery continue’: Kerishnie Naiker shares update after Cape Point fall

The beauty queen spent four weeks in hospital after a tourist accidentally knocked her over.

Former Miss South Africa Kerishnie Naiker has shared an update on her recovery journey following a serious fall at Cape Point, Western Cape.

The 1997 titleholder was injured in May 2024 when a tourist accidentally knocked her over while taking photographs.

Naiker fell down two steps near the Cape Point lighthouse and was hospitalised for four weeks.

“I was accidentally tripped by a tourist while she was taking photographs. While on the stairs from the lighthouse at Cape Point, she walked backwards into me, tripping me down two steps,” Naiker previously explained on Instagram.

The fall resulted in surgeries on both legs and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Kerishnie Naiker on starting a new chapter

On Wednesday, Naiker took to Instagram to share a clip of herself in the hospital last year, expressing gratitude for the support in the caption.

“In May 2024, when my legs could not carry me, my arms had to be strengthened… It’s been an insightful time. I appreciate your kindness,” she wrote.

In another post, she shared that her healing journey continues, as she recently started a new chapter of physiotherapy.

Naiker emphasised that her focus remains on healing and moving forward.

She added, “I began another major chapter while physio and recovery continue.”

“Adaptability is an art and an advantage. Ever grateful for the love and support. The focus has not once been on the negligent, selfie-addicted tourist, but rather on being solution-driven and healing.”

