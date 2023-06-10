PICS: Three reasons why Uncle Waffles is beauty and style goals

By Thami Kwazi

Swaziland-born and South African-based DJ Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane (23), advanced to fame in South Africa from her active musical Amapiano set, where she combines playing on the decks and dancing for revelers at the same time.

Her career took a more significant turn when she released the hit track Tanzania and Grammy Award Hip Hop artist and producer – Drake, who had over 100 million followers, gave her a shout-out on his social media pages, as well as danced to her hit song Tanzania.

American producer P. Diddy joined the Waffles fan base by posting his video dancing to Tanzania featuring Tony Duardo and giving Waffles support.

Her widespread self-produced tracks and crowd-pleasing performances have propelled her to greater international heights, where she’s currently on a world tour.

In 2022, BBC Radio 1 announced a weekly residency on Thursday nights, further exposing the world to Amapiano and more prominent bookings.

While her 2023 musical project Asylum has gone gold, Waffles was recently booked for the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, USA, on the first weekend, where she wowed audiences with her ever-changing hairstyles and distinctive outfits.

This week, the Black Entertainment Television Awards (BET) announced she’d been nominated for Best International Act this year, alongside veteran rapper KO and singer Pabi Copper.

Standing out as one of the trendiest and visually versatile DJs on stage, we take a look at three of her finest fashion and beauty looks

Denim days

For her performance in Philadelphia, she wears dark wide-leg denim paired with a crop denim jacket. Both pants and jacket are trimmed with fur, showing a very 1970’s reminiscence.

Adding to the look is a hairstyle of spring tendril curls with bangs.

She titled the post – ‘Tina Snow twin’ – about American rapper, Megan the Staillons’ second extended album, Megan says that Tina is the more complex version of herself when she raps, an alter ego of sorts.

Gradients

In a photoshoot where she bleached her eyebrows blonde and dons a long platinum blonde wig, Waffles wears a sleek white and grey body con dress with a pointy Diesel brand heel.

A slightly more formal look than her fans are used to seeing her in, the title suggests she might have done the shoot on one of her days off which we know is rare with her busy schedule of traveling all over the world, so loved that even fashion designer Rich Mnisi comments that she’s a ‘crush’.

Bob- it

Waffles adds a leather bodice and a short checked red, black and white pleated shirt with a toolbelt attachment and a small leather pocket in a post where she wears a green flipped-out bob with bangs.

Pairing this with strappy platform heels and R50 000 Louis Vuitton hoop earrings is simple and sexy.

This is the outfit she performed on stage in, killing that old adage that DJs should perform in a t-shirt and jeans.