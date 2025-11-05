Fashion And Beauty

WATCH: Miss Mexico called ‘dumb’ amid Miss Universe drama as netizens wonder where Miss SA is

By Thami Kwazi

5 November 2025

It appears this year’s Miss Universe pageant might just be the most interesting one yet. So interesting it might deserve a reality show.

Miss Universe

Picture: Social media

A pre-pageant event in Thailand turned chaotic when Miss Mexico was called “dumb,” sparking outrage, walkouts and a swift response from the Miss Universe Organisation.

The incident took place during a pre-pageant event on 3 November. Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly called Fátima Bosch of Mexico “dumb” for failing to post promotional content.

He then ordered security to remove her from the venue.

The shocking moment, caught on camera, spread rapidly online. It sparked a global backlash and renewed debate over respect and professionalism in beauty pageants.

Where is Miss SA?

Miss Universe South Africa, Melissa Nayimuli, has arrived in Thailand to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant. Picture: Instagram/@melissanayimuli
Adding to the buzz, South Africa quietly announced Melissa Nayimuli as its official delegate for Miss Universe 2025.

They did this through an online reveal, surprising many South Africans who expected a televised crowning or a public send-off.

Nayimuli’s inclusion has sparked interest.

She joins the competition amid growing controversy and heightened attention on how delegates are treated.

Netizens have been asking where she is in all this chaos.

Released footage

In the viral clip, Nawat can be heard shouting: “Sit down. If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, [inaudible] will continue.”

Tension filled the room as contestants hesitated, some visibly shaken.

Later, Nawat reportedly agreed to allow those who walked out to return, except for Bosch. “Because she’s always talking too much with my team. Let her come back if she wants,” he allegedly said.

The confrontation did not sit well with reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig, who stood up and walked out in protest. She called for “women’s empowerment and respect”. She was soon followed by Bosch, Fatima, and several other contestants.

They joined her in solidarity.

Pageant fans were left wondering if the Miss Universe 2025 competition would continue. This prompted the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) to release a statement soon after the video went viral.

Nawat was later captured, crying in an odd, tearless apology, in a video currently doing the social media rounds.

ALSO READ: Former Springbok wing Odwa and wife Kgomotso Ndungwane celebrate 21 years together

The show goes on

“MUO reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the host community, the Miss Grand International Organisation and all local partners to ensure the continued success of the 74th Miss Universe competition,” the statement reads. “Together we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of respect, safety and integrity for all participants, staff and stakeholders.”

To reinforce this, MUO announced that a high-level delegation led by new CEO Mario Bucaro would travel to Thailand. They aim to ensure proper coordination and uphold a professional and secure environment for all delegates.

The organisation emphasized that the Miss Universe 2025 events and activities would proceed as scheduled. It reaffirmed its commitment to “respect, transparency and unity”.

On social media, MUO doubled down with a captioned post that reads: “MUO stands firm in protecting the dignity, safety and respect of every delegate.”

Miss Universe announcement letter ,Picture Instagram

The coronation night remains set for 21 November, with Philippine candidate Ahtisa Manalo hoping to bring home the country’s fifth crown.

Coincidentally, the Philippines last won in 2018. That year, Thailand also hosted the event and Catriona Gray was crowned.

As the competition moves forward, this year’s Miss Universe is proving to be about far more than beauty.

Read more on these topics

beauty pageant Miss South Africa (Miss SA) Miss Universe

