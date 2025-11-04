Melissa Nayimuli lands in Thailand for Miss Universe, eyes fourth crown for South Africa

The Miss Universe 2024 coronation will be held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss Universe South Africa, Melissa Nayimuli, has arrived in Thailand to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant.

The 29-year-old Eastern Cape-born beauty queen touched down in Bangkok this week.

She joined contestants from around the world as preparations for the highly anticipated competition began.

The pageant will take place on 17 November, with delegates from more than 80 countries competing for the title.

Nayimuli was named 2025 Miss Universe South Africa following African Beauty International’s appointment of Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala as the new national director for Miss Universe South Africa.

‘This moment is full circle for me’

Nayimuli, who made it to the Miss South Africa top five in 2023, said she is honoured to represent Mzansi on the global stage.

“This moment is full circle for me. I am embracing each and every step of this journey with trust in the universe, the love and support from my countrymen and women, faith in divine timing, and a message so important to share on a global platform — a message of unity, transformation, rebirth, and resilience,” she added.

The Miss Universe 2025 coronation will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, and broadcast live across the world.

The competition will be judged across four official categories: Personal Interview, National Costume Presentation, Evening Gown Presentation, and Swimsuit Presentation.

If Nayimuli wins, she will bring home South Africa’s fourth Miss Universe crown.

South Africa has enjoyed strong performances at Miss Universe in recent years, with three titleholders Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017), Zozibini Tunzi (2019), and Margaret Gardiner (1978).

