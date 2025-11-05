Zozi Tunzi’s villain role has Mzansi talking: ‘I wanted to punch Naomi!’

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has fans buzzing on social media after her latest TV role took a villainous turn.

Zozibini Tunzi, affectionately known as Zozi, is showing off a whole new side of her talent, and South Africans are eating it up. The former Miss Universe and television personality has audiences talking and tweeting after her fiery performance as Naomi in Netflix series ‘Bad Influencer’.

A series about a partnership between two women who join forces to sell counterfeit luxury handbags.

The former Miss Universe plays Naomi and has shocked South African audiences with her impressive performance.

Zozi made her acting debut in the movie The Woman King, but has been cast in a stronger role on the new series.

Social media lit up over the weekend with reactions to Tunzi’s character, with fans both loving and hating her for how well she played the part.

One user posted, “Stellar job! I wanted to punch Naomi,” while another admitted, “I dislike that character, I even took a break at episode five. She is too much.”

The intensity of her role had some calling her a natural villain. “You were made for that role, kudala ufuna uthukisa wena lol, natural,”( you’ve been wanting to scare us for a while), joked one fan. Another X user declared simply, “She killed the role.”

But not everyone focused on the drama alone; some couldn’t resist commenting on her hairstyle, with one playful tweet asking, “Who was in charge of my girl’s frontal phondo (ponytail)?”

The role marks another win for Tunzi, who has steadily built a post-pageant career that blends beauty, brains, and performance.

Since being crowned Miss Universe in 2019, she has hosted major events, including the Miss South Africa pageant, appeared in film and television projects, used her platform to advocate for women’s empowerment and representation in media, and become the face of hair care brand Dark & Lovely.

Her transformation from global pageant queen to screen star has been met with admiration, especially for how seamlessly she embodies different personas.

Fans also loved her chemistry with fellow co-stars, with one tweet reading, “Loved her and Gorata.”

While her Naomi character might have earned her some mock outrage from viewers, it’s clear Tunzi’s acting chops are undeniable.

With this performance, she has once again shown why she remains one of South Africa’s most versatile and admired talents, whether she’s wearing a crown or commanding the camera.