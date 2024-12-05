Modise explains why Sundowns have edge over PSL rivals

"People speak about depth but what is depth if you don't have depth in quality?” Modise said.

Participating in the CAF Champions League group stages has already thrown a curve ball with Orlando Pirates losing their first Betway Premiership match of the season against Stellenbosch FC last Sunday after their trip to Algeria.

The Buccaneers and Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoisting the South African flag high in CAF’s biggest inter-club competition this weekend.

The Brazilians are away to AS FAR of Morocco while the Buccaneers will be at home to current holders and Egyptian powerhouse Al-Ahly at Orlando Stadium.



Teko Modise, who is now a Sundowns ambassador and a regular feature on the club’s popular Pitchside podcast, reckons the Tshwane giants are the only PSL team that can cope with the demands of playing across different competitions.

“People tend to forget that even the players that are traveling and don’t play, they still have the same fatigue as the players that are playing. People speak about depth but what is depth if you don’t have depth in quality? We’re (Sundowns) the only team I believe that has depth and quality,” Modise said.

“When it becomes tough while the games come thick and fast with the traveling and landing back here, we’re the only team that can change the whole (starting) 11 and still stand a chance to win a game and I think we need to take advantage of that fact.”

Stellies are the other South African team playing CAF football this season. They will be at home to Moroccan side RS Berkane on Sunday after opening their Confederation Cup group stage campaign with a 2-0 loss away to Stade Malien of Mali.

“Those teams that you’re referring to, they will struggle a lot. Unfortunately, people will say that you need to choose a tournament but you can’t because every time you get onto the pitch, you want to win the game,” Modise added.

“In the beginning it’s fine but when you get into the third game of the group stages, that’s where you start seeing the cracks because immediately when you land, two days later you’re playing tough games.

“So those things are going to come. I hope by the time they do come, Sundowns already have the momentum. We’re number one now back where we belong as the team to beat.”