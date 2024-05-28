Galaxy striker Mojela could get his Sundowns wish

'Mojela was aware that Sundowns are interested in him and that’s why he got excited when he was doing the interview on Metro FM,' said a source close to Galaxy.

A week after TS Galaxy striker Lehlohonolo Mojela publicly admitted that it’s his dream to play for Mamelodi Sundowns, his wish could well come true.

The 27-year-old made the admission in an interview on Metro FM following a good debut season in the DStv Premiership.

Mojela was on the books on Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars before being snapped up by the Rockets.

Mgosi squad has reliably learnt that the Brazilians were already making inquiries about his availability even before the interview last week.

‘They might sign him’

“It all depends on what happens in the transfer market for Sundowns because they are in need of a proven goal scorer for the champions league. From what I understand is that they might sign him and loan him back to Galaxy and monitor his progress.”

The speedy attacker has scored seven goals across all competitions this season for the Mpumalanga side. Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly monitoring Mojela ahead of next season as well.