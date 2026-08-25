We tried SFP serum, and it’s a game-changer – here’s why

The way we apply SPF is changing with this new sunscreen.

Why does applying sunscreen sometimes feel like the least glamorous part of a skincare routine?

And why, despite knowing how important it is, do so many of us still hesitate when faced with thick creams, greasy finishes, and the dreaded white cast?

You generally want the process to be quick and easy, with no white slop left on your hands or a chalky, zincky look. It needs to seep into your pores effortlessly.

Those were some of my thoughts when I tested the new Eucerin SPF50+ UV Serum Sun Protection. After using it for two weeks, I have to admit that going back to thicker face SPF creams could be difficult.

Picture: Supplied

The first thing I noticed was the texture. It is smooth, lightweight, and genuinely feels more like a serum than traditional facial sunscreen. Using the dropper, three droplets were enough to spread comfortably across my face. There was no tugging, no chalky residue, and, most importantly, no white cast.

Then came the finish.

Matte.

For skin that can be combination while still being prone to breakouts, that makes a considerable difference. Nobody wants to layer skincare, SPF, and makeup only to feel as though their face is carrying several extra products by lunchtime.

But why is SPF so important?

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We know the answer, but how often do we actually follow through?

SPF should not be reserved for beach holidays, summer weekends or particularly sunny days. UV exposure happens year-round and can contribute to premature skin ageing, pigmentation, and long-term skin damage. Every skin tone and skin type needs daily protection.

Michelle Wood, Medical and Detailing Manager South Africa at Beiersdorf, puts it simply: “Consistent, daily protection is one of the most effective ways to preserve long-term skin health.”

And why SPF50+? A higher SPF provides very high protection against UVB, while broad-spectrum protection also helps defend against UVA. No sunscreen can block every UV ray, but using a high SPF correctly and generously gives your skin a stronger layer of protection.

Could this change how we wear SPF?

Picture: iStock

For me, that is where the serum becomes interesting.

It sits comfortably under makeup, doesn’t leave my skin looking shiny, and doesn’t create the heavy feeling I associate with some traditional facial sunscreens. It also feels easy enough to incorporate into a morning routine without having to negotiate with your skincare.

Would I replace body sunscreen with a serum?

Understandably, for my body I would still use a cream or gel, as there is considerably more skin to cover. But for the face? This lightweight formula makes a convincing case.