Winter style reset: Expert reveals the top must-have pieces for 2026

Refresh your winter wardrobe this season with stylish layers, timeless staples and bold colours.

As temperatures dip across South Africa, winter dressing no longer means sacrificing style for warmth.

With unpredictable weather becoming the norm, fashion lovers embrace versatile pieces that transition from chilly mornings to warm afternoons.

South African stylist Themba Dlamini of The Fashion Circle says Autumn/Winter 2026 is all about embracing earthy hues, thoughtful layering, and investing in timeless wardrobe essentials. Dlamini has worked on both men’s and women’s collections, fashion week, and often styles Mzansi celebrities

Stylist Themba Dlamini. Picture: Supplied

“I think this Autumn/Winter is going to be exciting. I would like to see green in different shades, burnt orange, brown and nude for this winter. These are our colours, our tones as Africans, and the bonus is that they give that warm and fuzzy feeling,” says Dlamini.

He adds: “The bonus to this is that they make layering exciting.”

Layering is more important than ever, especially for Gauteng residents who often experience all four seasons in one day.

“South African weather has been unpredictable of late, especially in Gauteng, and that is why layering comes in handy,” explains Dlamini.

For women looking to elevate their winter wardrobes, Dlamini recommends investing in classic wool coats.

“A beige or nude wool coat with a wide lapel collar works with just about anything, from jeans and formal pants to skirts,” he says.

Picture: iStock

Denim also remains a non-negotiable staple this season.

The beauty of denim lies in its versatility, allowing wearers to effortlessly dress it up for work or tone it down for casual outings.

Another standout trend for women is wide-leg trousers in soft, neutral shades.

Winter trends

Picture: iStock

“Wide-leg pants in off-white, nude, beige and brown look sexy on any woman,” says Dlamini.

Accessories are equally important this season. Oversized viscose scarves and cosy beanies are set to dominate wardrobes, adding both warmth and personality to winter looks.

While trench coats have traditionally been winter favourites, Dlamini believes men should experiment with different outerwear this year.

“Staying away from trench coats does not mean you have to bear the cold. Think The North Face puffer jackets,” he advises.

Boots

Picture: iStock

Chelsea boots in leather or suede, particularly in rich brown tones, are another must-have. The footwear works seamlessly with both denim and tailored trousers, making it a practical investment.

Tweed jacket

Picture: iStock

Tweed jackets are also making a strong comeback.

“It is a timeless piece that speaks on your behalf and sends the right message, or a wrong one if not styled well,” Dlamini says.

English Gentleman in Tweed Suit. Picture: iStock

For men, beanies and flat caps are back in fashion and offer an easy way to complete a polished winter look.

Dlamini’s eternal winter fashion tip is simple yet essential: invest in long-sleeve thermal vests.

Picture: iStock

“This will help with those unpredictable weather conditions. You can wear it with a jacket or knit over and easily take it off when the afternoon turns warm,” he says.

This winter, the secret to looking effortlessly chic lies in embracing colour, layering smartly and investing in timeless pieces that will remain stylish for seasons to come.