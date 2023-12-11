Ring in the festive season at Pretoria’s hottest new exclusive restaurant

The Maslow Time Square recently launched their ‘pop up’ fine dining restaurant, Luminary on 12th.

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” These words from English writer Virgina Woolf could not ring truer.

While a hearty home-cooked chicken pie and lasagna has its place in creating happy memories, there is something magical about fine dining.

The ambiance, presentation, flavours and service of the meal all play a big role in how enjoyable this experience is.

The Citizen was recently invited to dine at The Maslow Time Square’s new ‘pop up’ fine dining restaurant, Luminary on 12th, where we also spent the night in one of their five-star hotel rooms.

Addressing media at one of the pre-opening dinners of the restaurant, General Manager for The Maslow Time Square, Ruben Gooranah explained how the concept for Luminary on 12th originated.

The space where the restaurant ‘pops up’ during the evening is actually a breakfast room for guests who stay in the hotel’s five-star rooms.

With their Chef’s Table experience having been such a hit, Gooranah realised that there weren’t any fine dining restaurants available at Time Square, and decided to turn the five-star breakfast nook into a ‘pop up’ culinary experience during the evenings.

Speaking at the event, Time Square’s Executive Chef Adrian Vaughan said they have been developing the portfolio of food for the restaurant over the past five years by completing their unique Chef’s table experiences in the main kitchen at Time Square.

“It is my ultimate goal to gain recognition as a chef, and what better place to start than with this fantastic platform to create fine dining dishes on a regular basis for our patrons,” he said.

Sommelier Duane Hendricks worked alongside Chef Vaughan and his team to ensure the wines were paired perfectly with the food.

Sommelier Duane Hendricks and Chef Adrian Vaughan / Picture Supplied

ALSO SEE: REVEALED: The best restaurants in South Africa…

Luminary on 12th menu

At Luminary on 12th the menu is ever-changing, currently including freshly baked brioche with parfait and jam, a fish course of monk fish and mussels in coconut, the main course featuring a signature dish of aged beef with coffee and parsnip, a cheese course and a decadent cherry, chocolate and mascarpone dessert.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

Explaining the menu, Chef Vaughan said they want Luminary on 12th to emulate all the great restaurants at the country.

“We are looing at doing something in terms of a contemporary international menu utilising the great South African produce.”

Chef Vaughan and his team certainly didn’t disappoint. While I really enjoyed the sweetness of the bread and the jam, the liver that formed the bottom layer of the parfait was a little too overwhelming for me.

The beef was deliciously salty and perfectly cooked, and the fish was an exciting flavour burst with elements of ricotta and olive to round the dish off.

However, my ultimate favourites were the main course of lamb with aubergine and wild garlic followed by the cheese course of Cremalat, pear and walnut. The blue cheese elements served with the pear just worked so well together.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

Our thoughts

The food and the presentation of it definitely stole the show on the evening – as it should. Every single dish was executed beautifully.

However, while we understand Luminary on 12’th is a ‘pop up’ restaurant, a little more effort should be put into table décor to match the elegance of the food and to create that magical ambiance.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

How to book

Luminary on 12th is open on Friday and Saturday nights – strictly bookings only. Price upon request.

For booking and information, visit the website.

Staying at The Maslow Time Square

After a five-course dinner, paired with wine, chances are that you won’t want to drive all the way home. Why not book into the hotel for the evening and make a proper date night of the occasion?

The Maslow Time Square is the first hotel to have received three gradings for its rooms in one building, so you don’t have to stress about breaking the bank on a five-star room.

There are also three- and four-star rooms available that might be more suited to your pocket.

“The innovative concept allows travellers to tailor their accommodation to suit their needs and budget,” Time Square Rooms Division Manager, Lesego Kitsa explained.

NOW READ: Neat or on the rocks? ‘There’s no specific way to enjoy whisky,’ says connoisseur