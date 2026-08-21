Recipe of the Day: Baby marrow and blue cheese Soup

Chef Emile Goliath shares one of his recipes, Baby Marrow and Blue Cheese Soup, for a home kitchen cook-up that brings back the drama of delicious.

The Royal Countess Zingara, along with its predecessors, became known for its chocolate chilli steak, but there’s more to the menu than that, because almost every dish served up is as delicious as the show is lush. Chef Emile Goliath shared one of his recipes, Baby Marrow and Blue Cheese Soup, for a home kitchen cook-up that brings back the drama of delicious.

Makes 5-6 portions

Ingredients

50g butter

20ml olive oil

200g white onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely grated

1.5kg baby marrows

500ml vegetable stock

500ml cream

100g blue cheese (1 x wedge)

2g fine salt

2g crushed black pepper (or 1g fine black pepper)

Method

Melt the butter and oil on medium heat in a medium-sized pot. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until translucent (clear/see-through). It takes about 4-6 minutes.

Chop the baby marrows into small pieces, discarding the tops and tails.

Add to the onion and garlic mixture in the pot and sauté for 5-8 minutes.

Then add your stock and cream to the pot and heat slowly.

Add salt and crushed black pepper for seasoning.

Let the pot simmer for 25-30 minutes.

For the last 2 minutes of the simmering time, add the blue cheese, crumbling it into the soup, and stir until melted.

Once done, remove the pot from the heat and blend the soup until smooth and creamy.

Taste the soup and add more seasoning if needed.

Serve the soup with a dollop of whipped cream on top and a sprinkle of Za’atar spice or paprika for colour contrast.