Recipe of the day: Budget-friendly devilled egg pasta salad

It's easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.

Devilled egg pasta salad is a delightful twist on two classic dishes, combining the creamy, tangy flavors of devilled eggs with the comforting texture of pasta.

Perfect for picnics, potlucks, or a light lunch, this salad features tender pasta, chopped eggs, crisp vegetables, and a zesty dressing.

It’s easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.

Serves: 4 for ± R100

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 eggs

½ x 500 g elbow macaroni pasta

80 ml (⅓ cup) plain yoghurt

80 ml (⅓ cup) mayonnaise

15 ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard

1 small red onion, chopped

2 medium gherkins, chopped

Handful of dill, chopped

Salt and pepper

Paprika for dusting

Method

Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks and chop the whites. Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions. Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise and mustard. Mix through the macaroni. Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture. Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl. Dust with paprika and sprinkle over reserved ingredients.

Tips:

Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.

This salad is great to make ahead and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Add more mayo or yogurt if the sauce absorbs too much during this time.

Recipe supplied by SAPoultry.co.za

Recipe supplied by sapoultry.co.za