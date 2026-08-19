Recipe of the day: Budget-friendly devilled egg pasta salad

It's easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.
Devilled egg pasta salad is a delightful twist on two classic dishes, combining the creamy, tangy flavors of devilled eggs with the comforting texture of pasta.
Perfect for picnics, potlucks, or a light lunch, this salad features tender pasta, chopped eggs, crisp vegetables, and a zesty dressing.
It’s easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.
Serves: 4 for ± R100
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- ½ x 500 g elbow macaroni pasta
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) plain yoghurt
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) mayonnaise
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 2 medium gherkins, chopped
- Handful of dill, chopped
- Salt and pepper
- Paprika for dusting
Method
- Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks and chop the whites.
- Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions.
- Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise and mustard. Mix through the macaroni.
- Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture.
- Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl. Dust with paprika and sprinkle over reserved ingredients.
Tips:
- Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.
- This salad is great to make ahead and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Add more mayo or yogurt if the sauce absorbs too much during this time.
- Recipe supplied by SAPoultry.co.za
Recipe supplied by sapoultry.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Devilled egg pasta salad
Devilled egg pasta salad is a delightful twist on two classic dishes, combining the creamy, tangy flavours of devilled eggs with the comforting texture of pasta.
Perfect for picnics, potlucks, or a light lunch, this salad features tender pasta, chopped eggs, crisp vegetables, and a zesty dressing.
It’s easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing, and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.
Ingredients
-
- 4 eggs
-
- ½ x 500 g elbow macaroni pasta
-
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) plain yoghurt
-
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) mayonnaise
-
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard
-
- 1 small red onion, chopped
-
- 2 medium gherkins, chopped
-
- Handful of dill, chopped
-
- Salt and pepper
-
- Paprika for dusting
Instructions
- Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks and chop the whites.
- Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions.
- Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise and mustard. Mix through the macaroni.
- Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture.
- Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl. Dust with paprika and sprinkle over reserved ingredients.