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Recipe of the day: Budget-friendly devilled egg pasta salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

19 August 2026

04:59 pm

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It's easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.

Recipe of the day: Budget-friendly Devilled egg pasta salad

Picture: Supplied

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Devilled egg pasta salad is a delightful twist on two classic dishes, combining the creamy, tangy flavors of devilled eggs with the comforting texture of pasta.

Perfect for picnics, potlucks, or a light lunch, this salad features tender pasta, chopped eggs, crisp vegetables, and a zesty dressing.

It’s easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.

Serves: 4 for ± R100

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • ½ x 500 g elbow macaroni pasta
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) plain yoghurt
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) mayonnaise
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 2 medium gherkins, chopped
  • Handful of dill, chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • Paprika for dusting

Method

  1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks and chop the whites.
  2. Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions.
  3. Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise and mustard. Mix through the macaroni.
  4. Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture.
  5. Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl. Dust with paprika and sprinkle over reserved ingredients.

Tips:

  • Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.
  • This salad is great to make ahead and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Add more mayo or yogurt if the sauce absorbs too much during this time.
  • Recipe supplied by SAPoultry.co.za

Recipe supplied by sapoultry.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Devilled egg pasta salad

Recipe of the day: Budget-friendly Devilled egg pasta salad

Devilled egg pasta salad is a delightful twist on two classic dishes, combining the creamy, tangy flavours of devilled eggs with the comforting texture of pasta.

RELATED ARTICLES

Perfect for picnics, potlucks, or a light lunch, this salad features tender pasta, chopped eggs, crisp vegetables, and a zesty dressing.

It’s easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing, and packs plenty of protein and flavour in every bite.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 4 eggs

    • ½ x 500 g elbow macaroni pasta

    • 80 ml (⅓ cup) plain yoghurt

    • 80 ml (⅓ cup) mayonnaise

    • 15 ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard

    • 1 small red onion, chopped

    • 2 medium gherkins, chopped

    • Handful of dill, chopped

    • Salt and pepper

    • Paprika for dusting

Instructions

 

  1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks and chop the whites.

  2. Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions.

  3. Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise and mustard. Mix through the macaroni.

  4. Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture.

  5. Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl. Dust with paprika and sprinkle over reserved ingredients.

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