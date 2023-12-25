Recipe of the day: Chicken/beef massaman curry
CNN Travel nominated this as the number one dish in their 2020 list of “The World’s 50 Best Foods”.
Massaman curry is a firm favourite for visitors to Thailand. Picture: Supplied
Massaman curry is a firm favourite for visitors to Thailand. Such is the popularity of this flavour-packed dish, CNN Travel nominated it as the number one dish in their 2020 list of The World’s 50 Best Foods.
If you fancy creating a delicious chicken or beef massaman curry at home, try this recipe from Thai chef, Nawamin Pinpathomrat, a.k.a. Dr Boss.
Ingredients:
For the curry paste:
- 1 ½ tsp of coriander seeds
- ½ tsp of cumin seeds
- 4 cloves
- 4 cardamom seeds
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 10 whole dried red chillies, soaked to soften
- 6 cloves of garlic
- 4 shallots
- 1 stem fresh galangal
- 2 stems of lemongrass
- 1 tsp of kaffir lime rind
- ½ tbs of sea salt flakes
- ½ tbs of white peppercorns
- 1 tbs of shrimp paste
For making the curry:
- 500ml can coconut milk
- 2 tbsp massaman curry paste
- 500g stewing beef steak, cut into large chunks or 600g chicken thighs/drumsticks
- 300g small/new potatoes, peeled
- 3 small onion, halved
- 50g roasted peanuts
- 4 kaffir lime leaves (optional); available from Thai shops or dried from supermarkets
- 1 cinnamon stick (optional)
- 4 star anise (optional)
- 1 tbsp palm or soft light brown sugar
- 1 tbsp fish sauce (or 1/2 tbsp salt)
Steamed jasmine rice, to serve
Method:
- Heat 2 tbsp coconut milk in a large pot with a lid. Add the curry paste and fry for 5 min with low heat.
- Then stir-fry in the beef/chicken until well coated and sealed.
- Stir in the rest of the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook at least 30 minutes for beef/ 15 minutes for chicken until the meat is tender.
- Add the potatoes, onion, lime leaves, cinnamon, sugar, fish sauce and most of the peanuts then let it simmer for another 30 minutes.
- Sprinkle with the remaining peanuts, and then serve with jasmine rice.
Recipe courtesy of Thai chef, Nawamin Pinpathomrat, a.k.a. Dr Boss, featured on www.fanclubthailand.co.uk.
