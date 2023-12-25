Recipe of the day: Chicken/beef massaman curry

CNN Travel nominated this as the number one dish in their 2020 list of “The World’s 50 Best Foods”.

Massaman curry is a firm favourite for visitors to Thailand. Picture: Supplied

Massaman curry is a firm favourite for visitors to Thailand. Such is the popularity of this flavour-packed dish, CNN Travel nominated it as the number one dish in their 2020 list of The World’s 50 Best Foods.

If you fancy creating a delicious chicken or beef massaman curry at home, try this recipe from Thai chef, Nawamin Pinpathomrat, a.k.a. Dr Boss.

Ingredients:

For the curry paste:

1 ½ tsp of coriander seeds

½ tsp of cumin seeds

4 cloves

4 cardamom seeds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

10 whole dried red chillies, soaked to soften

6 cloves of garlic

4 shallots

1 stem fresh galangal

2 stems of lemongrass

1 tsp of kaffir lime rind

½ tbs of sea salt flakes

½ tbs of white peppercorns

1 tbs of shrimp paste

For making the curry:

500ml can coconut milk

2 tbsp massaman curry paste

500g stewing beef steak, cut into large chunks or 600g chicken thighs/drumsticks

300g small/new potatoes, peeled

3 small onion, halved

50g roasted peanuts

4 kaffir lime leaves (optional); available from Thai shops or dried from supermarkets

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

4 star anise (optional)

1 tbsp palm or soft light brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce (or 1/2 tbsp salt)

Steamed jasmine rice, to serve

Method:

Heat 2 tbsp coconut milk in a large pot with a lid. Add the curry paste and fry for 5 min with low heat. Then stir-fry in the beef/chicken until well coated and sealed. Stir in the rest of the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook at least 30 minutes for beef/ 15 minutes for chicken until the meat is tender. Add the potatoes, onion, lime leaves, cinnamon, sugar, fish sauce and most of the peanuts then let it simmer for another 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining peanuts, and then serve with jasmine rice.

Recipe courtesy of Thai chef, Nawamin Pinpathomrat, a.k.a. Dr Boss, featured on www.fanclubthailand.co.uk.

Recipe of the day: Chicken/Beef massaman curry Massaman curry is a firm favourite for visitors to Thailand Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the curry paste: 1 ½ tsp of coriander seeds

of coriander seeds ½ tsp of cumin seeds

of cumin seeds 4 cloves

cloves 4 cardamom seeds

cardamom seeds 1 tsp ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon ½ tsp ground nutmeg

ground nutmeg 10 whole dried red chillies, soaked to soften

whole dried red chillies, soaked to soften 6 cloves of garlic

cloves of garlic 4 shallots

shallots 1 stem fresh galangal

stem fresh galangal 2 stems of lemongrass

stems of lemongrass 1 tsp of kaffir lime rind

of kaffir lime rind ½ tbs of sea salt flakes

tbs of sea salt flakes ½ tbs of white peppercorns

tbs of white peppercorns 1 tbs of shrimp paste For making the curry: 500 ml can coconut milk

ml can coconut milk 2 tbsp massaman curry paste

massaman curry paste 500g stewing beef steak, cut into large chunks or 600g chicken thighs/drumsticks

stewing beef steak, cut into large chunks or chicken thighs/drumsticks 300g small/new potatoes, peeled

small/new potatoes, peeled 3 small onion, halved

small onion, halved 50g roasted peanuts

roasted peanuts 4 kaffir lime leaves (optional); available from Thai shops or dried from supermarkets

kaffir lime leaves (optional); available from Thai shops or dried from supermarkets 1 cinnamon stick (optional)

cinnamon stick (optional) 4 star anise (optional)

star anise (optional) 1 tbsp palm or soft light brown sugar

palm or soft light brown sugar 1 tbsp fish sauce (or 1/2 tbsp salt)

fish sauce (or salt) Steamed jasmine rice, to serve Instructions Heat 2 tbsp coconut milk in a large pot with a lid. Add the curry paste and fry for 5 min with low heat. Then stir-fry in the beef/chicken until well coated and sealed. Stir in the rest of the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook at least 30 minutes for beef/ 15 minutes for chicken until the meat is tender. Add the potatoes, onion, lime leaves, cinnamon, sugar, fish sauce and most of the peanuts then let it simmer for another 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining peanuts, and then serve with jasmine rice. Notes Recipe courtesy of Thai chef, Nawamin Pinpathomrat, a.k.a. Dr Boss, featured on www.fanclubthailand.co.uk

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu