Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Avatar photo

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

21 Dec 2023

02:36 pm

Recipe of the day: Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert that is a favourite around this time.

Tiramisu

Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu. Picture supplied

Indulge in the delightful flavors of a Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu dessert with this invigoratingly fresh recipe.

  • Minutes 40
  • People 4
  • Difficulty Easy

INGREDIENTS

  • 200g Douwe Egberts empty instant coffee jar
  • 2 parts thickened cream
  • 1 part mascarpone cheese
  • 9 sponge fingers (broken into smaller chunks)
  • 2 tsp Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee
  • 1/2 cup Baileys Irish Cream
  • 1 punnet strawberries (sliced)
  • 1 punnet blueberries
  • Dark chocolate
  • Icing sugar

METHOD

Clean Douwe Egberts jar with warm soapy water. Let dry or wipe down with paper towel.

  1. Make a half cup of Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee in a bowl and cool to room temperature. Add a half cup of Baileys Irish Cream and stir.
  2. In a separate bowl whip together 2 parts cream to 1 part mascarpone cheese until thickened.

Building the Tiramisu:

  1. Place a large spoonful of the cream mix in a clean Douwe Egberts jar and spread to form the first layer.
  2. Dip a sponge finger piece into the coffee mix for a few seconds only. The sponge finger should be coated in the coffee mix but not completely saturated or it will disintegrate. Place it on the cream layer and gently press in. Repeat to create a full layer of the sponge fingers.
  3. Make a cream layer on the sponge finger layer.
  4. Layer sliced strawberries over cream.
  5. Repeat steps 1 to 3 and layer with blueberries.
  6. Repeat steps 1 to 3 until the top of the jar is reached.
  7. Finish with a layer of grated dark chocolate.
  8. Top with strawberries, blueberries, dark chocolate block, a sprig of mint and a dusting of icing sugar.
Print

Recipe of the day: Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu

Tiramisu

MINUTES 40

PEOPLE 4

DIFFICULTY Easy

Ingredients

Scale

200g Douwe Egberts empty instant coffee jar

2 parts thickened cream

1 part mascarpone cheese

9 sponge fingers (broken into smaller chunks)

2 tsp Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee

1/2 cup Baileys Irish Cream

1 punnet strawberries (sliced)

1 punnet blueberries

Dark chocolate

Icing sugar

Instructions

Clean Douwe Egberts jar with warm soapy water. Let dry or wipe down with paper towel.

  1. Make a half cup of Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee in a bowl and cool to room temperature. Add a half cup of Baileys Irish Cream and stir.
  2. In a separate bowl whip together 2 parts cream to 1 part mascarpone cheese until thickened.

 

Building the Tiramisu:

  1. Place a large spoonful of the cream mix in a clean Douwe Egberts jar and spread to form the first layer.
  2. Dip a sponge finger piece into the coffee mix for a few seconds only. The sponge finger should be coated in the coffee mix but not completely saturated or it will disintegrate. Place it on the cream layer and gently press in. Repeat to create a full layer of the sponge fingers.
  3. Make a cream layer on the sponge finger layer.
  4. Layer sliced strawberries over cream.
  5. Repeat steps 1 to 3 and layer with blueberries.
  6. Repeat steps 1 to 3 until the top of the jar is reached.
  7. Finish with a layer of grated dark chocolate.
  8. Top with strawberries, blueberries, dark chocolate block, a sprig of mint and a dusting of icing sugar.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Espresso martini

Read more on these topics

recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe