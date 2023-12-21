Recipe of the day: Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert that is a favourite around this time.

Indulge in the delightful flavors of a Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu dessert with this invigoratingly fresh recipe.

Minutes 40

People 4

Difficulty Easy

INGREDIENTS

200g Douwe Egberts empty instant coffee jar

Douwe Egberts empty instant coffee jar 2 parts thickened cream

thickened cream 1 part mascarpone cheese

mascarpone cheese 9 sponge fingers (broken into smaller chunks)

sponge fingers (broken into smaller chunks) 2 tsp Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee

Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee 1/2 cup Baileys Irish Cream

Baileys Irish Cream 1 punnet strawberries (sliced)

strawberries (sliced) 1 punnet blueberries

blueberries Dark chocolate

Icing sugar

METHOD

Clean Douwe Egberts jar with warm soapy water. Let dry or wipe down with paper towel.

Make a half cup of Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee in a bowl and cool to room temperature. Add a half cup of Baileys Irish Cream and stir. In a separate bowl whip together 2 parts cream to 1 part mascarpone cheese until thickened.

Building the Tiramisu:

Place a large spoonful of the cream mix in a clean Douwe Egberts jar and spread to form the first layer. Dip a sponge finger piece into the coffee mix for a few seconds only. The sponge finger should be coated in the coffee mix but not completely saturated or it will disintegrate. Place it on the cream layer and gently press in. Repeat to create a full layer of the sponge fingers. Make a cream layer on the sponge finger layer. Layer sliced strawberries over cream. Repeat steps 1 to 3 and layer with blueberries. Repeat steps 1 to 3 until the top of the jar is reached. Finish with a layer of grated dark chocolate. Top with strawberries, blueberries, dark chocolate block, a sprig of mint and a dusting of icing sugar.

Recipe of the day: Fruit and Coffee Tiramisu Read more Recipe of the day: Espresso martini MINUTES 40 PEOPLE 4 DIFFICULTY Easy Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 200g Douwe Egberts empty instant coffee jar 2 parts thickened cream 1 part mascarpone cheese 9 sponge fingers (broken into smaller chunks) 2 tsp Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee 1/2 cup Baileys Irish Cream 1 punnet strawberries (sliced) 1 punnet blueberries Dark chocolate Icing sugar Instructions Clean Douwe Egberts jar with warm soapy water. Let dry or wipe down with paper towel. Make a half cup of Douwe Egberts Pure Gold instant coffee in a bowl and cool to room temperature. Add a half cup of Baileys Irish Cream and stir. In a separate bowl whip together 2 parts cream to 1 part mascarpone cheese until thickened. Building the Tiramisu: Place a large spoonful of the cream mix in a clean Douwe Egberts jar and spread to form the first layer. Dip a sponge finger piece into the coffee mix for a few seconds only. The sponge finger should be coated in the coffee mix but not completely saturated or it will disintegrate. Place it on the cream layer and gently press in. Repeat to create a full layer of the sponge fingers. Make a cream layer on the sponge finger layer. Layer sliced strawberries over cream. Repeat steps 1 to 3 and layer with blueberries. Repeat steps 1 to 3 until the top of the jar is reached. Finish with a layer of grated dark chocolate. Top with strawberries, blueberries, dark chocolate block, a sprig of mint and a dusting of icing sugar.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Espresso martini