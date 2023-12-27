Recipe of the day: Oxtail loaded baked potatoes with pineapple salsa
If you’re looking for something new and exciting to cook, we have just the recipe for you. These loaded oxtail baked potatoes with pineapple salsa will take your taste buds straight to foodie heaven.

Now that Christmas and Boxing Day with all the traditional dishes that go along with these celebrations are over, it’s time to serve up some new and exciting dishes at your next gathering, like this oxtail recipe with a delicious twist.
Put the gammon and salads away and try this mouth-watering oxtail loaded baked potatoes with pineapple salsa.
Oxtail loaded baked potatoes with pineapple salsa
Ingredients
For the braised oxtail
- 1.4kg oxtail, cut into large pieces
- 2 tsp jerk seasoning
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 3 tbsp light brown sugar
- 2 carrots, peeled and medium diced
- 2 tbsp grapeseed oil
- 4 ribs celery, medium diced
- 1 white onion, medium diced
- ½ cup jerk paste
- 1 cup white wine
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups beef stock
For the pineapple salsa
- ¼ cup celery, medium diced
- ¼ cup red onion, medium diced
- ¾ cup pineapple, medium diced
- ¼ cup grape tomatoes, quartered
- ½ bunch scallions, chopped thin
- 1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tsp sambal chili paste
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
For the mashed potato filling
- 4 potatoes peeled and cut into quarters
- 4 tbsp butter
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
For plating
- 4 large potatoes, baked and cooked through
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 bunch scallions, chopped thin
Method
Braised oxtail
- Pre-heat oven to 160°C.
- In a large mixing bowl, add the jerk seasoning, kosher salt, and brown sugar and incorporate.
- Season each oxtail portion with the jerk seasoning mixture 12 hours prior to cooking.
- In a large roasting pan over medium-high heat, add the grapeseed oil and seasoned oxtail. Sear on all sides.
- Oxtail should be brown in color, being careful not to burn and remove oxtail from the pan.
- Turn the heat down to medium heat and add the carrots, celery, and onions. Stir well and allow to cook for 5 minutes.
- The vegetables should have some color on them.
- Add the jerk paste and allow to cook for another 4 minutes and then deglaze the pan with white wine.
- Allow the wine to reduce by half, add the oxtail back to the pan.
- Add chicken stock and beef stock and bring to a boil, and then cover
- Place the oxtail in a 325-degree oven and cook for 4 hours.
- Once oxtail is cooked and fork tender, remove it from the pan, and allow to cool. Remove the cooked oxtail and shred meat.
- Strain the braising liquid and then place shredded oxtail back to braising liquid.
Pineapple salsa
- In a large mixing bowl add red onion, celery, pineapple, grape tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, lime, honey, and sambal chili paste.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Mashed potato filling
- Add potatoes to a pot with seasoned water. Bring to boil and allow to cook until potatoes are cooked through, about 20 minutes, then drain.
- In a small sauce pot add butter and heavy cream and heat until butter is melted.
- Using a hand mixer or a potato masher slowly incorporate heavy cream mixture.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Plating your oxtail
- Preheat fryer to 180°C.
- Preheat oven to 190°C.
- Take potato that is cooked through, cut in half, and scoop out the inside (You can add this to your already made mashed potatoes).
- Next, place the halved potatoes in a 350-degree fryer and cook for about 3 minutes.
- In a mixing bowl, add the shredded oxtail meat to the mashed potatoes.
- Fill the fried potato skins with the shredded oxtail-mashed potato mixture and cover with shredded cheddar cheese. Place potato in oven for 3 to 4 minutes to melt the cheese.
- Finish the potatoes by topping with pineapple salsa.
*This recipe was sourced from www.chefirvine.com
