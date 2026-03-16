Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday avocado wrap

Whether you're a seasoned vegetarian or just exploring meat-free meals, this wrap is sure to become a new favourite.

Embrace healthier habits and add a burst of freshness to your week with our meat-free Monday avocado wrap.

Designed for those seeking a delicious plant-based option, this wrap is packed with creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and a hint of zesty dressing. Perfect for a light lunch or a quick dinner, it’s a satisfying choice that doesn’t compromise on flavour.

Makes 1

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

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Ingredients:

1½ avocados, peeled and stoned

2 eggs

15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice + extra

Salt and pepper

45 ml (3 tbsp) hummus

Handful of rocket

3 soft sun-dried tomatoes, torn

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spray with cooking spray. Blitz together 1 avocado, eggs, and lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Spread out into a 23 cm square on the prepared tray. Bake for about 15 minutes or until light golden and set. Cool completely on the baking tray. Carefully peel off the baking paper. Spread the egg wrap with hummus in a line down the middle, then top with rocket, sundried tomatoes, and the remaining ½ avocado, sliced. Squeeze over extra lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Fold sides over the filling.

Variation: Add Biltong

Recipes supplied: www.avocado.co.za