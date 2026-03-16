Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday avocado wrap

Whether you're a seasoned vegetarian or just exploring meat-free meals, this wrap is sure to become a new favourite.
Embrace healthier habits and add a burst of freshness to your week with our meat-free Monday avocado wrap.
Designed for those seeking a delicious plant-based option, this wrap is packed with creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and a hint of zesty dressing. Perfect for a light lunch or a quick dinner, it’s a satisfying choice that doesn’t compromise on flavour.
Makes 1
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
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Ingredients:
- 1½ avocados, peeled and stoned
- 2 eggs
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice + extra
- Salt and pepper
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) hummus
- Handful of rocket
- 3 soft sun-dried tomatoes, torn
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spray with cooking spray.
- Blitz together 1 avocado, eggs, and lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Spread out into a 23 cm square on the prepared tray.
- Bake for about 15 minutes or until light golden and set. Cool completely on the baking tray. Carefully peel off the baking paper.
- Spread the egg wrap with hummus in a line down the middle, then top with rocket, sundried tomatoes, and the remaining ½ avocado, sliced. Squeeze over extra lemon juice.
- Season with salt and pepper. Fold sides over the filling.
Variation: Add Biltong
Recipes supplied: www.avocado.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day:Meat-free Monday Avo wrap
Embrace healthier habits and add a burst of freshness to your week with our Meat-free Monday Avo Wrap. Designed for those seeking a delicious plant-based option, this wrap is packed with creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and a hint of zesty dressing. Perfect for a light lunch or a quick dinner, it’s a satisfying choice that doesn’t compromise on flavor.
Ingredients
- 1½ avocados, peeled and stoned
- 2 eggs
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice + extra
- Salt and pepper
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) hummus
- Handful rocket
- 3 soft sundried tomatoes, torn
Instructions
-
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spray with cooking spray.
-
- Blitz together 1 avocado, eggs, and lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Spread out into a 23 cm square on the prepared tray.
-
- Bake for about 15 minutes or until light golden and set. Cool completely on the baking tray. Carefully peel off the baking paper.
-
- Spread the egg wrap with hummus in a line down the middle, then top with rocket, sundried tomatoes, and the remaining ½ avocado, sliced. Squeeze over extra lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Fold sides over the filling.
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