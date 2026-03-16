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Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday avocado wrap

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

16 March 2026

07:16 pm

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Whether you're a seasoned vegetarian or just exploring meat-free meals, this wrap is sure to become a new favourite.

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Embrace healthier habits and add a burst of freshness to your week with our meat-free Monday avocado wrap.

Designed for those seeking a delicious plant-based option, this wrap is packed with creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and a hint of zesty dressing. Perfect for a light lunch or a quick dinner, it’s a satisfying choice that doesn’t compromise on flavour.

Makes 1

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pineapple and chicken curry

Ingredients:

  • 1½ avocados, peeled and stoned
  • 2 eggs
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice + extra
  • Salt and pepper
  • 45 ml (3 tbsp) hummus
  • Handful of rocket
  • 3 soft sun-dried tomatoes, torn

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spray with cooking spray.
  2. Blitz together 1 avocado, eggs, and lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Spread out into a 23 cm square on the prepared tray.
  3. Bake for about 15 minutes or until light golden and set. Cool completely on the baking tray. Carefully peel off the baking paper.
  4. Spread the egg wrap with hummus in a line down the middle, then top with rocket, sundried tomatoes, and the remaining ½ avocado, sliced. Squeeze over extra lemon juice.
  5. Season with salt and pepper. Fold sides over the filling.

Variation: Add Biltong

Recipes supplied: www.avocado.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day:Meat-free Monday Avo wrap

Picture supplied

Embrace healthier habits and add a burst of freshness to your week with our Meat-free Monday Avo Wrap. Designed for those seeking a delicious plant-based option, this wrap is packed with creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and a hint of zesty dressing. Perfect for a light lunch or a quick dinner, it’s a satisfying choice that doesn’t compromise on flavor.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

  • avocados, peeled and stoned

  • 2 eggs

  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice + extra

  • Salt and pepper

  • 45 ml (3 tbsp) hummus

  • Handful rocket

  • 3 soft sundried tomatoes, torn

Instructions

    1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spray with cooking spray.

    1. Blitz together 1 avocado, eggs, and lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Spread out into a 23 cm square on the prepared tray.

    1. Bake for about 15 minutes or until light golden and set. Cool completely on the baking tray. Carefully peel off the baking paper.

    1. Spread the egg wrap with hummus in a line down the middle, then top with rocket, sundried tomatoes, and the remaining ½ avocado, sliced. Squeeze over extra lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Fold sides over the filling.

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