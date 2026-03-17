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Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

17 March 2026

02:43 pm

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Perfect for food lovers eager to try something new, this recipe brings together South African tradition with a modern, gourmet twist.

Avos Amasi Ostrich recipe

Picture: supplied

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Indulge in a unique fusion of flavours with today’s featured recipe: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto.

This dish combines the tender, lean meatiness of ostrich steak, marinated in creamy, tangy amasi, with a vibrant avocado, fruit and mint pesto.

The result is a refreshing, protein-packed meal that’s both adventurous and satisfying.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday avocado wrap

Serves: 2-4

Preparation time: 30 minutes + refrigeration

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

FOR THE AMASI MARINADE

  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder
  • 250 ml (1 cup) amasi
  • 500 g ostrich steaks

FOR THE PESTO

  • Handful of mint + extra
  • Handful of coriander + extra
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped pineapple + extra
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped peach + extra
  • ½ avocado, chopped + extra
  • 50 g cashew nuts
  • 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra
  • Salt and pepper

TO SERVE

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  • 5 ml (1 tsp) cornflour
  • Chilli flakes, to sprinkle

Method:

  1. For the marinade, combine all the ingredients. Marinate the steaks in the fridge for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.
  2. For the pesto, blitz all the ingredients together. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Heat a frying pan on high until smoking hot. Remove excess marinade (reserve) from the steak. Add a splash of extra oil to the pan and fry the steaks for about 3 minutes on each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes to let juices settle before slicing. Pack on a platter.
  4. To serve, mix 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the marinade with the cornflour until smooth. Mix through the remaining marinade, then heat in a small saucepan over low heat for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Pour the sauce over the steaks. Top with dollops of pesto, extra fruit, avocado (chopped and sliced), and herbs. Sprinkle with chilli flakes.

Tip:

Replace the ostrich with beef flank steak for a budget-friendly substitute.

Recipes supplied by: avocado.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto

Avos Amasi Ostrich recipe

Indulge in a unique fusion of flavours with today’s featured recipe: Amasi Marinated Ostrich Steak with Fruity Avo Mint Pesto.

This dish combines the tender, lean meatiness of ostrich steak, marinated in creamy, tangy amasi, with a vibrant avocado, fruit, and mint pesto.

The result is a refreshing, protein-packed meal that’s both adventurous and satisfying.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

FOR THE AMASI MARINADE

    • 3 garlic cloves, crushed

    • 15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder

    • 250 ml (1 cup) amasi

    • 500 g ostrich steaks

FOR THE PESTO

    • Handful of mint + extra

    • Handful of coriander + extra

    • Juice of 1 lemon

    • 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped pineapple + extra

    • 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped peach + extra

    • ½ avocado, chopped + extra

    • 50 g cashew nuts

    • 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra

    • Salt and pepper

TO SERVE

    • 5 ml (1 tsp) cornflour

    • Chilli flakes, to sprinkle

Instructions

 

  1. For the marinade, combine all the ingredients. Marinate the steaks in the fridge for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.

  2. For the pesto, blitz all the ingredients together. Season with salt and pepper.

  3. Heat a frying pan on high until smoking hot. Remove excess marinade (reserve) from the steak. Add a splash of extra oil to the pan and fry the steaks for about 3 minutes on each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes to let juices settle before slicing. Pack on a platter.

  4. To serve, mix 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the marinade with the cornflour until smooth. Mix through the remaining marinade, then heat in a small saucepan over low heat for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper.

  5. Pour the sauce over the steaks. Top with dollops of pesto, extra fruit, avocado (chopped and sliced), and herbs. Sprinkle with chilli flakes.

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