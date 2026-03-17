Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto

Perfect for food lovers eager to try something new, this recipe brings together South African tradition with a modern, gourmet twist.
Indulge in a unique fusion of flavours with today’s featured recipe: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto.
This dish combines the tender, lean meatiness of ostrich steak, marinated in creamy, tangy amasi, with a vibrant avocado, fruit and mint pesto.
The result is a refreshing, protein-packed meal that’s both adventurous and satisfying.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday avocado wrap
Serves: 2-4
Preparation time: 30 minutes + refrigeration
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
FOR THE AMASI MARINADE
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder
- 250 ml (1 cup) amasi
- 500 g ostrich steaks
FOR THE PESTO
- Handful of mint + extra
- Handful of coriander + extra
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped pineapple + extra
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped peach + extra
- ½ avocado, chopped + extra
- 50 g cashew nuts
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra
- Salt and pepper
TO SERVE
- 5 ml (1 tsp) cornflour
- Chilli flakes, to sprinkle
Method:
- For the marinade, combine all the ingredients. Marinate the steaks in the fridge for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.
- For the pesto, blitz all the ingredients together. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a frying pan on high until smoking hot. Remove excess marinade (reserve) from the steak. Add a splash of extra oil to the pan and fry the steaks for about 3 minutes on each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes to let juices settle before slicing. Pack on a platter.
- To serve, mix 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the marinade with the cornflour until smooth. Mix through the remaining marinade, then heat in a small saucepan over low heat for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour the sauce over the steaks. Top with dollops of pesto, extra fruit, avocado (chopped and sliced), and herbs. Sprinkle with chilli flakes.
Tip:
Replace the ostrich with beef flank steak for a budget-friendly substitute.
Recipes supplied by: avocado.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto
Indulge in a unique fusion of flavours with today’s featured recipe: Amasi Marinated Ostrich Steak with Fruity Avo Mint Pesto.
This dish combines the tender, lean meatiness of ostrich steak, marinated in creamy, tangy amasi, with a vibrant avocado, fruit, and mint pesto.
The result is a refreshing, protein-packed meal that’s both adventurous and satisfying.
Ingredients
FOR THE AMASI MARINADE
-
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
-
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) amasi
-
- 500 g ostrich steaks
FOR THE PESTO
-
- Handful of mint + extra
-
- Handful of coriander + extra
-
- Juice of 1 lemon
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped pineapple + extra
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped peach + extra
-
- ½ avocado, chopped + extra
-
- 50 g cashew nuts
-
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra
-
- Salt and pepper
TO SERVE
-
- 5 ml (1 tsp) cornflour
-
- Chilli flakes, to sprinkle
Instructions
- For the marinade, combine all the ingredients. Marinate the steaks in the fridge for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.
- For the pesto, blitz all the ingredients together. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a frying pan on high until smoking hot. Remove excess marinade (reserve) from the steak. Add a splash of extra oil to the pan and fry the steaks for about 3 minutes on each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes to let juices settle before slicing. Pack on a platter.
- To serve, mix 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the marinade with the cornflour until smooth. Mix through the remaining marinade, then heat in a small saucepan over low heat for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour the sauce over the steaks. Top with dollops of pesto, extra fruit, avocado (chopped and sliced), and herbs. Sprinkle with chilli flakes.
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.