Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto

Perfect for food lovers eager to try something new, this recipe brings together South African tradition with a modern, gourmet twist.

Indulge in a unique fusion of flavours with today’s featured recipe: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto.

This dish combines the tender, lean meatiness of ostrich steak, marinated in creamy, tangy amasi, with a vibrant avocado, fruit and mint pesto.

The result is a refreshing, protein-packed meal that’s both adventurous and satisfying.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday avocado wrap

Serves: 2-4

Preparation time: 30 minutes + refrigeration

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

FOR THE AMASI MARINADE

3 garlic cloves, crushed

15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder

250 ml (1 cup) amasi

500 g ostrich steaks

FOR THE PESTO

Handful of mint + extra

Handful of coriander + extra

Juice of 1 lemon

30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped pineapple + extra

30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped peach + extra

½ avocado, chopped + extra

50 g cashew nuts

45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra

Salt and pepper

TO SERVE

5 ml (1 tsp) cornflour

Chilli flakes, to sprinkle

Method:

For the marinade, combine all the ingredients. Marinate the steaks in the fridge for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours. For the pesto, blitz all the ingredients together. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a frying pan on high until smoking hot. Remove excess marinade (reserve) from the steak. Add a splash of extra oil to the pan and fry the steaks for about 3 minutes on each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes to let juices settle before slicing. Pack on a platter. To serve, mix 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the marinade with the cornflour until smooth. Mix through the remaining marinade, then heat in a small saucepan over low heat for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the steaks. Top with dollops of pesto, extra fruit, avocado (chopped and sliced), and herbs. Sprinkle with chilli flakes.

Tip:

Replace the ostrich with beef flank steak for a budget-friendly substitute.

Recipes supplied by: avocado.co.za