Recipe of the day: traditional crispy fish and chips

Start the week off with this delicious traditional crispy fish and chips recipe. If you do not have the patience to prepare your own homemade chips, then you can buy a packet of oven bake chips from your nearest grocery store. The whole dish takes about 30 min to prepare and complete.

Traditional crispy fish and chips

Traditional fish and chips. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

800g of unpeeled, even-size potato

2 tablespoons of olive oil

300g of frozen garden pea

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 teaspoon of lemon juice

650g of skinless haddock, hake, or cod fillet, cut into 4 equal-size pieces

50g of self-raising flour

50g of corn flour

1 egg white

125ml of ice-cold sparkling water

1 lemon, cut into wedges

600ml of sunflower oil, for frying

Instructions