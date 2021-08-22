Recipe of the day: steak with cream spinach and roasted pumpkin

Lerato Maimela

Cream spinach has a way of creating a hearty and wholesome aspect to any dish. Prepare this delicious and flavourful steak with cream spinach and roasted pumpkin for yourself and the family for the perfect family lunch.

You can add your preferred starch dish to this recipe to create a much more filling and hearty Sunday dish.

Steak with cream spinach and roasted pumpkin

Homemade steak dinner. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the steak

2 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil

Boneless ribeye steak

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of butter

For the spinach

450 grams of baby spinach leaves, washed and dried

1/3 cup of unsalted butter, divided

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped or minced

4 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 cup of milk, or half and half

1 pinch of ground nutmeg, optional

1 pinch of cayenne pepper, optional

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, to serve

For the pumpkin

Pumpkin

Olive oil

Ground clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, sea salt

Instructions

For the steak

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. When oil is just about to smoke, add steak. Cook 7 minutes, then flip and add butter. Baste with butter and cook another 5 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140°, for medium. Remove from pan and let rest 5 minutes before cutting.

For the spinach

Melt 1/4 cup of butter in a medium-sized pot over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook for a couple of minutes until light golden. Add in the onion and cook until transparent (about 2-3 minutes), then add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Pour in the milk (or half and half), whisking constantly until the white sauce thickens (about 5 minutes). Season with salt, pepper, nutmeg and cayenne (If using). If the sauce is too thick, add another 1/4 cup of milk to the sauce, whisking it through until reaching your desired thickness.15:24For the spinach: melt the remaining butter in a separate pan, and add spinach in batches, wilting each batch before adding the next, until all spinach is wilted. (Add a small spoon of water if the pan gets too dry.) Alternatively: Cook the spinach in a pot of boiling water for just one minute; then immerse in a cold water bath to stop the cooking process. Squeeze out any excess water from the leaves and set aside. Season the cream sauce with salt, pepper, nutmeg and cayenne. Add wilted spinach to the cream sauce, stirring gently to combine. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

For the pumpkin

Heat oven to 400F. Using a large metal spoon, scoop out the seeds and insides of the pumpkin. Save the seeds for roasting. Use a sharp chef’s knife to cut slices of pumpkin, 1-inch thick. Place pumpkin slices on baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and rub on both sides of pumpkin. Season with salt, spices and brown sugar. Roast for 18-20 minutes, depending on thickness of pumpkin slices (check at 15 minute mark).Make a note of something

