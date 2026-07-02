Slow-cooked to perfection, every bite offers a satisfying blend of smokiness, spice, and depth, perfect for sharing with family and friends.
This legume and bean cassoulet with chorizo and smoked chicken is a hearty, rustic dish that celebrates bold flavours and rich textures.
The classic French-inspired casserole combines creamy beans, earthy lentils, spicy chorizo and tender smoked chicken for a comforting meal.
Difficulty: Easy
Prep: 10 min
Cook: 40 min
Ingredients
- 2 tins butter beans / any beans
- 1 chorizo
- 500g smoked chicken
- 500 ml chicken stock / white wine
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots
- 2 Celery
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- Any fresh herbs
- Tomato paste
- Breadcrumbs, for topping
- Streaky bacon, chopped
Method
Fry the onion in a little olive oil until translucent.
Add garlic, chopped bacon and bay leaf and sweat for 3 minutes.
Add the carrots and celery, then the tomato paste, beans, chorizo and chicken.
Add rosemary and thyme, stock, and bake in an oven for 30 minutes.
Blend breadcrumbs with fresh herbs and sprinkle over the top, place back into the oven until the top has crisped up, and serve.
-Recipes supplied by Koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Legume and bean cassoulet with chorizo and smoked chicken
Slow-cooked to perfection, every bite offers a satisfying blend of smokiness, spice, and depth, perfect for sharing with family and friends.
Ingredients
2 tins KOO Butter Beans / any KOO Beans
1 Chorizo
500g Smoked Chicken
500 ml Chicken Stock / White Wine
1 Onion, chopped
2 Carrot
2 Celery
2 Garlic cloves, chopped
2 Bay leaves
Any Fresh Herbs
Tomato paste
Breadcrumbs, for topping
Streaky Bacon, chopped
Instructions
Fry onion in a little olive oil until translucent. Add garlic, chopped bacon and bay leaf and sweat for 3 minutes. Add the carrots and celery, then the tomato paste, beans, chorizo and chicken.
Add rosemary and thyme, stock, and bake in an oven for 30 minutes.
Blend breadcrumbs with fresh herbs and sprinkle over the top, place back into the oven until the top has crisped up, and serve.