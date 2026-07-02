Recipe of the day: Legume and bean cassoulet with chorizo and smoked chicken

Slow-cooked to perfection, every bite offers a satisfying blend of smokiness, spice, and depth, perfect for sharing with family and friends.

This legume and bean cassoulet with chorizo and smoked chicken is a hearty, rustic dish that celebrates bold flavours and rich textures.

The classic French-inspired casserole combines creamy beans, earthy lentils, spicy chorizo and tender smoked chicken for a comforting meal.

Difficulty: Easy

Prep: 10 min

Cook: 40 min

Ingredients

2 tins butter beans / any beans

1 chorizo

500g smoked chicken

500 ml chicken stock / white wine

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots

2 Celery

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 bay leaves

Any fresh herbs

Tomato paste

Breadcrumbs, for topping

Streaky bacon, chopped

Method

Fry the onion in a little olive oil until translucent.

Add garlic, chopped bacon and bay leaf and sweat for 3 minutes.

Add the carrots and celery, then the tomato paste, beans, chorizo and chicken.

Add rosemary and thyme, stock, and bake in an oven for 30 minutes.

Blend breadcrumbs with fresh herbs and sprinkle over the top, place back into the oven until the top has crisped up, and serve.

-Recipes supplied by Koo.co.za