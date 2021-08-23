Recipe of the day: Beef curry and two-ingredient naan bread

Citizen Reporter

Start off your weekday dinner meals with this hearty and flavourful beef curry paired with the delicious two-ingredient naan bread.

If you are avoiding bread, then you can enjoy this beef curry recipe with the rice dish of your choice.

Beef curry and two ingredient-naan bread

Beef curry and two-ingredient naan bread. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the beef curry

1 kg of beef chuck, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 medium onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely grated

3″ piece ginger, finely grated

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne

3 tablespoons of curry powder

2 cans of unsweetened coconut milk

Yogurt, for serving

For the naan bread

3 ⅓ cups self-rising flour

1 ½ cups plain greek yogurt

2-4 tablespoons water

oil, for brushing (optional)

flaked salt, for topping (optional)

Instructions

For the beef curry

Season meat generously with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium high heat, heat oil. Add beef and cook, flipping once, until deeply golden, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Add onion to skillet and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, and spices and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Lower heat to low, add beef, and continue to simmer until fork tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Serve with yogurt, naan, and lime wedges.

For the naan bread

Combine the self-rising flour and greek yogurt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the hook attachment. This can also be done by hand using a silicone spatula. Mix the ingredients until the dough starts to form. If the dough is dry, add 1 tablespoon of water. Continue to knead and bring the dough together. If the dough is still barely holding together, add another tablespoon of water. Repeat with more water if needed, until the dough comes together. Dump the dough out onto a clean, lightly floured surface. Work the dough out into a large disc. Divide the dough into 10 equal pieces. Roll each piece out until it is about 1/3 inch in thickness and has a 6-inch diameter. Place a griddle pan over medium-high heat and let it get very hot. Cook the naan on each side for about 2 minutes. The flatbread should puff up and have a light char. If desired, brush each side with olive oil and a small pinch of sea salt. See notes for flavor variations!

This recipe was found on delish.com and littlespicejar.com