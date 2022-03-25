Three delicious dessert waffle recipes to enjoy on International Waffle Day

Citizen Reporter

Although the recipe for making basic waffles is pretty much the same around the world, some bakers have added their own twist to this delicious treat to create the most decadent dessert waffle recipes.

South Africans tend to stick to honey, Nutella, ice-cream or banana and cream to create dessert waffles, but there is so much more you can add to your waffles to create a mouth-watering dessert.

Three must-try dessert waffle recipes:

Chocolate waffle cookie dessert

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

30g unsweetened chocolate, melted

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips (or rough chop the regular ones)

Powdered Sugar

Method:

Preheat waffle iron. In a mixer bowl, cream butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in vanilla and eggs, combining until light and fluffy. Blend in the melted chocolate. Add flour, mixing until incorporated. Fold in chocolate chips. Spray waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray. Drop approximately 2 tablespoons of batter in each section of waffle iron. Mine were perfect baked for 4 minutes, but waffle irons will vary. I suggest you do a test cookie. Carefully lift cookie out and cool on wire rack. After cookie has cooled, dust with powdered sugar or top with vanilla ice cream and Raspberry Sauce.

This recipe was found on anaffairfromtheheart.com.

Snickers Peanut Butter dessert waffles

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

3 ½ teaspoons baking powder

2 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

1 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped Snickers Extreme Peanut Butter Squares and more for sprinkling

Topping suggestions: whipped cream chocolate syrup and melted peanut butter

Method:

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. In a medium bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, butter and vanilla and mix well. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined. Add snickers and stir to combine (do not over-stir). Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. Serve with more chopped Snicker Extreme Peanut Butter Squares, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and melted peanut butter.

This recipe was found on sprinklesomefun.com.

Caramel Machiato dessert waffles

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix

3 eggs

½ cup water

¼ cup caramel

Waffle iron

Coffee ice cream

Caramel ice cream topping

Chopped pecans (optional)

Method:

Preheat waffle maker. Mix cake mix, 3 eggs, water and caramel until you have a smooth cake batter. Spray inside of waffle maker with non-stick cooking spray. Place 1 cup of cake batter onto the hot waffle iron. Close and cook for at least 3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove cake waffle from iron, top with a scoop of coffee ice cream. Drizzle with caramel sauce and top with chopped pecans.

This recipe was found on afewshortcuts.com