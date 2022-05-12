The perfect nutty fudge recipe to celebrate National Nutty Fudge Day

Citizen Reporter

Each year on 12 May, the delectable nutty fudge is celebrated for its smooth and rich chocolate fudge flavour that is complemented by delicious crunchy and salty nuts.

To celebrate National Nutty Fudge Day, recreate this super quick and easy nutty fudge recipe for yourself and your loved ones to enjoy after dinner tonight or as a yummy snack for the remainder of the week.

We have added a delicious plant-based and dairy-free chocolate nutty fudge recipe for all the vegans who have the occasional sweet tooth.

Nutty fudge

Deliciously sweet chocolate nutty fudge. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 jar marshmallow creme

2/3 cup fat-free evaporated milk

1/2 cup butter, cubed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts, toasted

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Caramel apple coffee cake

Instructions

Line a 9-in. square pan with foil and coat foil with cooking spray; set aside. In a large saucepan, combine the marshmallow creme, evaporated milk and butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until smooth. Bring to a boil; boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; add vanilla. Stir in chocolate chips until melted. Add pecans. Pour into prepared pan. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. Using foil, remove fudge from pan; carefully remove foil. Cut into 1-in. squares. Store in the refrigerator.

This recipe was found on tasteofhome.com

Plant- based chocolate nutty fudge

Plant- based chocolate nutty fudge. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1/2 cup creamy almond butter or your favorite nut butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons almond milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla powder

1/4 cup unsweetened chocolate chunks or roughly chopped

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons coconut oil

4 tablespoons organic coconut sugar

1/3 cup canned coconut cream

1/8 teaspoon pink Himalayan salt

1/3 cup finely chopped organic cashews or your favorite nuts

1 tablespoons coconut flour

Instructions

Line an 8 x 8-inch baking dish with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine the nut butter maple syrup, almond milk, and vanilla powder, and mix well. Set aside. In a small saucepan over very low heat, melt the dark chocolate and 1 tbsp of coconut oil while stirring constantly. Continue to whisk in the other 2 tbsp of coconut oil, cocoa powder, and coconut sugar. Once combined, remove from heat and whisk in the coconut cream until shiny and thick. Use a rubber spatula to transfer the chocolate mixture into the nut butter mixture and mix very well. Stir in the coconut flour and chopped nuts and mix until flour is completely absorbed. Transfer the mixture to the parchment-lined baking dish and spread out evenly. Sprinkle with salt if desired. Refrigerate or freeze until firm then cut into squares and enjoy!

This recipe was found on assuaged.com