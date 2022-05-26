Recipe of the day: Crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta

Citizen Reporter

We are almost at the end of the week, and as tiring as work and responsibilities may be, cooking a delicious meal for your family does not have to feel like a tedious chore.

This crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta recipe is the perfect quick and easy vegetarian dish to prepare after a long and tiresome day.

Add your favourite protein to transform this recipe into a delicious and mouthwatering meaty crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta dish.

Crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta

Crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets

108g extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pinch kosher salt and black pepper

3-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped or grated

3 tablespoons lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice

450g pasta, any variety

36g fresh basil

80g baby arugula, spinach, or a mix

1 jalapeño, seeded (if desired)

33g toasted nuts, such as: pine nuts, walnuts, or pistachios

33g grated parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast

70g canned full fat coconut milk (or cream/milk of choice)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 218 degrees C. On a baking sheet, combine the cauliflower, 1/4 cup olive oil, paprika, chili flakes, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss well to evenly coat. Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, or until tender. Add the 2 cloves garlic and the lemon zest. Roast another 10 minutes, until charred. Meanwhile, make the pesto. In a blender or food processor, combine the basil, arugula/spinach, the jalapeño, 1-2 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, nuts, parmesan, and 1/4 cup olive oil. Season with salt. Pulse until a sauce forms, adding 1-2 tablespoons water if needed to thin. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente. Just before draining, remove 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain and add the pasta right back into the hot pot. To the pasta, add the pesto and coconut milk, tossing to combine. Thin the pasta, as desired, with the reserved pasta cooking water. Divide the pasta among bowls, then serve each bowl with a side of cauliflower. Top with herbs and greens. Grab a fork and enjoy!

This recipe was found on halfbakedharvest.com