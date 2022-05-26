Recipe of the day: Crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta

We are almost at the end of the week, and as tiring as work and responsibilities may be, cooking a delicious meal for your family does not have to feel like a tedious chore.
This crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta recipe is the perfect quick and easy vegetarian dish to prepare after a long and tiresome day.
Add your favourite protein to transform this recipe into a delicious and mouthwatering meaty crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta dish.
Crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta
Ingredients
- 1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets
- 108g extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 pinch kosher salt and black pepper
- 3-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped or grated
- 3 tablespoons lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 450g pasta, any variety
- 36g fresh basil
- 80g baby arugula, spinach, or a mix
- 1 jalapeño, seeded (if desired)
- 33g toasted nuts, such as: pine nuts, walnuts, or pistachios
- 33g grated parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast
- 70g canned full fat coconut milk (or cream/milk of choice)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 218 degrees C. On a baking sheet, combine the cauliflower, 1/4 cup olive oil, paprika, chili flakes, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss well to evenly coat. Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, or until tender. Add the 2 cloves garlic and the lemon zest. Roast another 10 minutes, until charred.
- Meanwhile, make the pesto. In a blender or food processor, combine the basil, arugula/spinach, the jalapeño, 1-2 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, nuts, parmesan, and 1/4 cup olive oil. Season with salt. Pulse until a sauce forms, adding 1-2 tablespoons water if needed to thin.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente. Just before draining, remove 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain and add the pasta right back into the hot pot.
- To the pasta, add the pesto and coconut milk, tossing to combine. Thin the pasta, as desired, with the reserved pasta cooking water.
- Divide the pasta among bowls, then serve each bowl with a side of cauliflower. Top with herbs and greens. Grab a fork and enjoy!
This recipe was found on halfbakedharvest.com