Recipe of the day: Grilled chicken pitas with homemade potato wedges

Pitas are one of the quick and easiest meals to prepare, and are super versatile as you can enjoy this with any of your favourite protein, vegetables or sauces.

These grilled chicken pitas are jam packed with a lot of flavour and yummy vegetables, and can be cooked and prepared in just 25 minutes.

We have also added a delicious homemade potato wedges recipe to pair with your mouthwatering chicken pitas.

Grilled chicken pitas

Yummy grilled chicken pitas. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the pita bread filling

1/2 small red onion, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup garbanzo beans from a can

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice more for drizzling on top

4 pieces pita bread, grilled

1 cup Greek yoghurt

2 cups arugula, lettuce or rocket

2 medium tomatoes, sliced

1 small avocado, diced

salt and pepper to taste

For the grilled chicken

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup mayo

1 garlic clove

2 teaspoons chicken spice of your choice

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

For the grilled chicken breasts

Combine all of the ingredients inside the bowl, marinate over the night or at least 1 hour. Grill on high heat for 6-8 minutes on each side.

For the grilled chicken pitas

In a mixing bowl combine onion, garbanzo beans, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Grill pita bread then spread yogurt, add arugula, tomatoes, garbanzo bean mixture, avocado and grilled chicken slices. Serve with Greek yoghurt, a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of black pepper over the top. Enjoy delicious homemade grilled chicken pita sandwiches!

This recipe was found on munchkintime.com

Oven-baked potato wedges

Crispy oven-baked potato wedges. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 russet potatoes, scrubbed and cut into eighths

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees C. Place potatoes, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper into a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag, then shake until potatoes are evenly coated with seasoning. Spread potatoes onto a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, about 25 minutes. Serve and enjoy with your favourite condiments or dipping sauce.

This recipe was found on allrecipes.com