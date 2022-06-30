Recipe of the day: Homemade chicken pad Thai

Citizen Reporter

Explore the fantastic and aromatic flavours of this quick and easy chicken pad Thai meal by creating this dish right in the comfort of your home.

To create the authentic pad Thai dish, simply swop out the chicken in this recipe for shrimp and scallops.

Homemade chicken pad Thai

Delicious homemade chicken pad Thai Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice from 1 lime

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ tablespoon sriracha sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

For the pad Thai:

200 g dry rice stick noodles or vermicelli noodles

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 boneless, skinless chicken thigh, diced into small pieces

4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

2 eggs

½ cup firm tofu, diced

1 cup chives, cut into long pieces

2 cups bean sprouts

½ cup peanuts, chopped

Instructions

Combine fish sauce, lime juice, soy sauce, sriracha, and brown sugar in a small bowl and stir to combine. Soak the dry noodles in water for 10 minutes until soft. Preheat oil in a large pan over medium high heat (about 2 minutes). Add chicken and garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Add noodles into the pan and stir continuously for 1 minute. Shift the noodles to one side to make some space in a pan to crack the eggs. Add the eggs and cook until they have thickened and there are no visible liquid parts remaining. Stir into the noodles and continuously mix the ingredients together for one minute. Add in prepared sauce and continue to stir to combine together. Turn heat down to low and add in tofu, chives and bean sprouts. Continuously stir for another minute. Sprinkle in chopped peanuts and serve immediately.

This recipe was found on aheadofthyme.com