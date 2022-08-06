Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding with whipped vanilla salted coconut cream

Citizen Reporter

Indulge in this creamy, delectable and easy chocolate pudding with whipped vanilla salted coconut cream dessert after your wholesome Sunday lunch or dinner.

We have added a delicious and healthy vegan chocolate pudding recipe for all the chocolate pudding recipe lovers who have chosen to live a vegan and healthy lifestyle.

Chocolate pudding with whipped vanilla salted coconut cream

Chocolate pudding with whipped vanilla salted coconut cream. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 banana

2 avocados

1 tablespoon raw cacao powder

4 tablespoons coconut milk

1 tablespoon vanilla protein powder

For the whipped vanilla salted coconut cream

440ml coconut cream

1 pinch sea salt

1 tablespoon icing sugar

1 tablespoon raw cacao nibs

Instructions

To make the chocolate pudding: Blend banana, avocados, cacao, milk and protein powder together in a blender until light and fluffy. To make the coconut cream: Scoop the hard coconut cream out of can and put in food processor. Add stevia and salt and mix until whipped. To serve layer chocolate pudding and coconut cream with coconut cream on top garnish with cacao nibs.

This recipe was found on bestrecipes.com.au

Vegan chocolate pudding

Vegan homemade chocolate pudding. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 tablespoon coconut oil or canned coconut cream, optional

1 cup vegan chocolate chips

2 tablespoons water

2 cups unsweetened non-dairy milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup sugar of choice

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

To a blender, add the non-dairy milk, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, vanilla extract, and cornstarch. Blend until smooth and everything is dissolved. Next, add a bit of coconut oil or cream (if using) to a medium nonstick pot and allow to melt over medium heat. Once it is hot, add the chocolate chips and stir constantly until fully melted. Now add the contents of the blender to the pot and whisk until everything is well incorporated. Keep whisking frequently (but you don’t need to do it constantly once everything is fully combined) until the mixture has thickened, between 4 and 7 minutes. Mine always thickens in 3-4 minutes but that’s because I use the power burner. Because the power burner gets really hot I do recommend whisking constantly if you want to go that route. It’s faster but a bit higher maintenance. If you find that it is not thickening enough (remember it will thicken some in the fridge), you can mix another tablespoon of cornstarch or arrowroot powder in a small bowl (whisk until dissolved) and pour that into the pot and mix to combine. Once the pudding has thickened, add it to the heat safe container(s) and allow to cool for 15 minutes before putting on a lid (or some kind of cover, like plastic wrap). Refrigerate until cold (at least 3-4 hours). It will firm up a bit more in the fridge. Serve, optionally with vegan whipped cream and chocolate shavings or sprinkles. Enjoy!

This recipe was found on elavegan.com