Recipe of the day: Soft inkomazi pot bread

Locals love this ingredient. Inkomzai is also known as amasi and cultured buttermilk is fermented fresh milk usually poured over crumbly pap (uphutu). Amasi is responsible for many recipes and this inkomazi pot bread is soft and fluffy and will become a new favourite.

Inkomzai is a great substitute for full cream milk, buttermilk and cream. From amasi scones to smooth soup, this fluffy inkomazi pot bread will go well with most of your favourite traditional meals.

Soft inkomzai pot bread recipe

Ingredients

8 cups cake flour

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup white sugar

20 g 2 packets instant yeast

500 ml (2 cups)inkomzai amasi

500 ml (2 cups) lukewarm water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a bowl mix the dry ingredients flour, yeast, sugar and salt.

Add the lukewarm water to the bowl and mix, ensuring that all the ingredients are well combined to create the bread dough.

Add the amasi to the dough and continue to knead.

Place the dough on a floured surface and continue kneading for 20 – 25 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic.

Grease a bowl with oil, place the dough in the bowl and cover with a kitchen towel. Place the bowl with the dough in a warm area and leave to rest for 30 – 40 minutes.

Once rested and proofed to about double the size, knockdown and transfer the dough into a cast iron pot lined with baking paper.

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes with the lid on.

Then remove the lid and bake for another 30 minutes to allow the crust to brown and become crispy.

Brush with some melted butter when there is 10 minutes of baking left, this will help to give the bread a crispy crust.

Once baked through remove from the oven and allow to cool before cutting.

This recipe was found on rediscoverydairy.co.za