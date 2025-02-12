Recipe of the day: Chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney

Paired with rice and sautéed green beans, this meal is both satisfying and wholesome.
Chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney. Picture: Supplied
Looking for a dish that’s both delicious and packed with nutritional benefits? These chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney are the perfect balance of protein, vitamins, and gut-friendly ingredients.
Chicken is a lean source of protein, essential for muscle repair and overall health, while Parmesan cheese adds calcium for strong bones.
The plum chutney not only enhances flavour but also brings a dose of antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C, which supports immunity and digestion.
The addition of apple cider vinegar aids in gut health, while ginger and cloves provide anti-inflammatory benefits.
Paired with rice and sautéed green beans, this meal is both satisfying and wholesome.
Chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney
Ingredients
Chicken meatballs
- 500g minced chicken
- 10g Italian parsley
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon salt and pepper
- cooking oil
Plum chutney
- 500g plums, cored and diced
- 30ml cooking oil
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 150g brown sugar
- 1 orange, zest and juice
- 80ml soy sauce
- 60ml apple cider vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt and pepper
Method
Chicken meatballs
- In a mixing bowl, add chicken mince, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper together until well combined.
- Using an ice cream scoop or tablespoon, shape the meatball rounds, once complete place in the refrigerator for at least an hour to hold its shape.
- Once the meatballs are firm, heat a large sauce pan over medium heat and sauté for 10–15 minutes, ensure that they are golden brown on all sides and set aside.
Plum chutney
- Core and dice plums and set aside. In a heavy base medium sauce pot add cooking oil and sauté onions until translucent. Add plums bay leaf, cloves, ginger and sugar, stirring occasionally.
- Cook for about 8–10 minutes on low-medium heat until the mixture turns to liquid.
- Add orange zest and juice, soy sauce and cook until desired consistency. Stir often to prevent the chutney from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
- Add the vinegar, season with salt and pepper, and cook over low heat for 5 more minutes. Stir frequently to prevent burning.
- Add a tablespoon at a time of water if it is too thick.
- Add prepared chutney into the sauce pan with chicken meatballs over low heat, combine and toss together until all the chicken meatballs are fully covered with the plum chutney.
- Serve warm with rice, sautéed green beans and sesame seeds.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
