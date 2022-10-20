Recipe of the day: Two tasty apple air fryer desserts you have to try

Citizen Reporter

If your sweet tooth is getting out of hand before your summer vacay, substitute your chocolate and donuts with a healthier alternative, which is just as sweet and tasty.

Who would have thought that apples in an air fryer would be something you will crave (even though you are not pregnant). Be warned, once you’ve had a bite of these delicious air fryer apple desserts, you will be hooked.

Apple air fryer desserts

Air fryer apple fritters

Ingredients

2 large apples

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 cup apple cider or apple juice

2 eggs

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

Apple Cider Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup apple cider or apple juice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Method

Note: Do not confuse apple cider with apple cider vinegar. We used apple cider which is unfiltered apple juice.

Peel and core the apples. Chop into small pieces. Spread the apple pieces out on a kitchen towel and pat the moisture off.

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spices in a bowl. Stir the apples into the flour.

In a small bowl, whisk the apple cider, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla. Stir the wet mixture into the flour mixture.

Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. Place a piece of parchment paper or a silicone mat down into the bottom of the air fryer basket.

Use an ice cream scooper to scoop 3 to 4 dollops of fritter dough into the air fryer.

Spray the tops of the fritters with oil. Cook for 6 minutes. Flip over and cook for another 4 minutes.

Glaze:

Whisk the powdered sugar, apple cider and spices together until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the apple fritters. Let sit for 10 minutes until the glaze sets.

Easy air fryer apple dessert empanadas

Ingredients

12 empanada wrappers thawed

2 apples I used honey crisp. Use what you prefer.

2 tablespoons raw honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon water

1 egg beaten

cooking oil I use olive oil.

Method

Place a saucepan on medium-high heat. Add the apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, and vanilla. Stir and cook for 2-3 minutes until the apples are soft. Mix the cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Add to the pan and stir. Cook for 30 seconds. Allow the filling to cool for at least 5 minutes before loading it onto the empanada wrappers. Lay the empanada wrappers on a flat surface. Dip a cooking brush in water. Glaze each of the empanada wrappers with the wet brush along the edges. This will soften the crust and make it easier to roll. Add the apple mixture to each. Add 1 tablespoon of the apple mix per empanada. Do not overstuff. Flatten out the mixture with a spoon. Close the empanadas. Use a fork to seal the empanadas along the edges by creating indents in the crust. Press the fork down into the crust along the edge of each. Spritz the air fryer basket with cooking oil. Add the empanadas to the Air Fryer basket. Do not stack the empanadas. Cook in batches if needed. Use a cooking brush and brush the top of each empanada with the beaten egg (egg wash). Place the Air Fryer on 400 degrees. Cook for 8-10 minutes or until crisp. Cool before serving.

*Handy notes:

You can substitute empanada wrappers for puff pastry or pie crust. The cook time is similar.

I served these with optional sugar-free caramel.

If you have trouble with crisping, spritz the empanadas with olive oil while air frying.

This recipe was prepared to be a lightened-up and more healthy version of dessert. If you wish to have really sweet empanada hand pies, add your desired amount of sugar to the recipe and additional honey. Taste your mixture repeatedly until you obtain desired taste.

